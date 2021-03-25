Sanjay Singh on the passage of the NCT (amendment) bill 2021





The Guardian Delhi to halt AstraZeneca Covid vaccine exports as cases skyrocket Temporary suspension of vaccine exports by Serum Institute of India to meet demand at home Latest coronavirus updates See all of our coronavirus coverage A Covid-19 vaccine administered in Bhopal, India. In recent days, the country has stepped up its vaccination program against the coronavirus. Photograph: Sanjeev Gupta / EPA Delhi has reportedly temporarily suspended all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to meet domestic demand as infections rise. The move, first reported by Reuters, will affect the supply of the Gavi / WHO-backed Covax vaccine sharing facility, through which more than 180 countries are expected to receive doses, the said. one of the sources. The UK has only received half of the 10million doses it ordered from the IBS, leading to warnings that its vaccination schedule may need to slow. The UK also faces threats of tighter EU export controls on doses produced there. The reported Indian move is the latest twist in the increasingly tangled and sometimes murky history of IBS involvement in the manufacture of the AstraZeneca vaccine. There has been a lack of transparency on questions regarding institutes’ procurement priorities, as well as production issues, which have emerged in leaks, anonymous briefings and sometimes contradictory statements. It appears that there have been no vaccine exports from India since last Thursday, according to the Foreign Ministry website, as the country expands its own vaccination efforts. Everything else has taken a step back, for now at least, one of the sources told Reuters. No exports, nothing until the situation in India stabilizes. The government will not take such a big chance when so many people need to be vaccinated in India. Coronavirus case in India Both sources had direct knowledge of the matter but declined to be cited as the discussions are not public. India’s Foreign Ministry and SII, the world’s largest vaccine maker, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Wednesday. The variant was also detected in nine samples from the capital Delhi, director of the National Center for Disease Control, Sujeet Kumar Singh, told a press conference. In recent days, India has set out to scale up its so far slow coronavirus vaccine program. This week, the IBS told Brazil, Morocco and Saudi Arabia that the additional supply of the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine would be delayed, according to the Times of India, citing a letter from the president of the institute. Adar Poonawalla, managing director of the company, 40, reportedly wrote to Brazil to say that unfortunately a fire in January at one of its manufacturing plants had caused obstacles and the institute would not be in able to meet its commitments. Similar communications were sent to Morocco and Saudi Arabia. Last month, Poonawalla tweeted that the institute had been tasked with prioritizing India’s huge needs and at the same time balancing the needs of the rest of the world. We are doing our best. Initially, Poonawalla boasted of producing 1.5 billion doses by the end of the year, predicting that his company could initially produce between 40 and 50% of the global supply. The SII has partnered with AstraZeneca, the Gates Foundation and the Gavi Vaccine Alliance to deliver up to 1 billion doses to the poorest countries. However, Covax has so far received 17.7 million doses of AstraZeneca from SII, out of the 60.5 million doses India has shipped in total. Boris Johnson has sent his close ally Sir Eddie Lister to India as part of the UK government’s efforts to secure millions of doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. India’s maitri (vaccine friendship) vaccine program, in which it sold or donated more coronavirus vaccines than it administered at home, has been hailed by some locally as a diplomatic success. However, with the country reporting the highest number of coronavirus infections after the United States and Brazil, the government has also come under fire for exporting valuable supplies. India is in the midst of a second wave of cases, bringing its total to around 11.6 million.

