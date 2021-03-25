Opinion | Why are Democrats following Trump’s post-election manual?





But Hart calls on the House to overturn the election, and the House Administration Committee is now reviewing the case. POLITICO Playbook reported earlier in the week that the effort to overturn the election had been blessed by the upper echelons of the Democratic House leadership.

FILE – In this October 8, 2020 file photo, Rita Hart answers a question during a debate with Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. On Monday, November 30, 2020, Iowa officials were to certify a six-vote winning Republican candidate for an open seat in the United States House of Representatives, in what is shaping up to be the closest congressional election for decades. Miller-Meeks finished ahead of Democrat Hart in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District after a recount that saw his lead of 47 votes steadily decline to single digits but never be exceeded. | Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette via AP

As for President Pelosi et Cie, his honor to the election results for you, but not for me.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee pays leading Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias, who fought Donald Trump in election matters before and after November 3, to represent Hart.

A brief for Miller-Meeks convincingly underscores a precedent for the House refusing to hear cases the running candidate did not address in state courts first.

Elias’ memoir for Hart offers a little excuse to avoid a show ground in Iowa. He states that Hart was now aware of all 22 ballots she considers improperly rejected until December 1 and that meant there was simply not enough time to go through court (it would have been dialed Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court and four district court judges).

However, the competition court would surely have been aware of the time constraints and would have accelerated the procedure, which would have centered on these 22 disputed ballots. If the court could not have made a decision in a matter of weeks to meet the December 8 deadline for the final determination of a competition, the deadline could probably have been extended. (Hart, who calls for all sorts of rules about ballots to be ignored, is not in a good position to be a deadline freak.)

The decision to skip the competition tribunal and go straight to the House of Representatives is a transparent effort to bypass a body that aspires to neutrality in favor of one that does not, and to avoid a decision based on the law. of Iowa to seek one based on the partisan interests of his fellow Democrats.

This is how it was interpreted by the editorial boards of newspapers in Iowa.

Indeed, Elias mainly focused in black and white. Citing the last case where a Democratic-controlled House annulled an election (in 1985 to give a seat in Indiana to a Democrat), his brief indicates that the committee is certainly not obligated to follow the law of the Iowa and, indeed, there are instances where it is in fact bound by justice and equity to deviate from it.

Hart does not allege any fraud or irregularity in reviewing the ballots that she believes should now count, or even partisan favoritism. She just found 22 ballots she wants to count that would put her on top.

There is a question as to where some of the 22 ballots she highlights came from, and others are clearly against Iowa law. Five relate to postal ballots whose envelopes have not been sealed, as required by law. Two other ballots, which by law must be returned before election day, did not reach the counties where voters reside on time.

The decisions on those ballots were all close appeals that election officials should always make, using the law and their best judgment.

By the way, all but four of the ballots are for Hart. It is safe to assume that a more systematic investigation of the district would lead to similar determinations that went against Miller-Meeks.

Republican State Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks to reporters during an election watch night Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Riverside, Iowa. Miller-Meeks is running for seat in the state’s 2nd Congressional District. (Joseph Cress / Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) | Joseph Cress / Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP

But we shouldn’t want close elections to be continually contentious and challenged in endless battles over who can, after the fact and against the limits of the law, attract more voters who claim their ballots have been passed. unfairly rejected.

Iowa has a robust and clean electoral system through which voters in the 2nd District have expressed themselves.

To overturn their verdict based on curbside and self-interested collection of questionable ballots would be a partisan travesty, which is exactly why Rita Hart is asking the partisan Democratic House to do it.

The very casual observer could have been forgiven for thinking that the Democrats, given their vehemence and passion around January 6, sincerely believed that it was in principle wrong to question the legitimacy of the signed election results, sealed and delivered to Congress.

Marc Elias, for his part, knew better.

