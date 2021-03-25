Unrequited love | Opinion of investigators

In April 2018, President Duterte said, I just love Xi Jinping. President Duterte made the statement at a press conference in Davao City just before he left for China to attend the Boao Forum for Asia. Unfortunately for President Duterte, and more so for the Filipino people, this public expression of love has not been shared.

President Xi has described himself as the architect of China’s relentless expansion in the South China Sea. Although President Dutertes has declared his love for him, President Xi has sent hundreds of his maritime militia ships to invade the territorial sea of ​​Pag-asa Island, the largest island occupied by the Philippines in the Spratlys. . These Chinese maritime militia ships are content to stroll or park around the 12 nautical mile territorial sea of ​​Pag-asa, in blatant violation of Philippine sovereignty. Foreign ships may navigate in the territorial sea of ​​another State only in the exercise of an innocuous passage, which must be straight and continuous without loitering or stopping.

In 2017, during the first year of the Duterte administration, China seized from the Philippines the tiny sandbank named Sandy Cay that finally emerged from the territorial sea of ​​Pag-asa in early 2017. Sandy Cay is located about two nautical miles from Pag-asa. As a feature of high tide, Sandy Cay is a land territory that generates its own territorial sea, carving out a third of the territorial sea of ​​Pag-asas as its own. One of the reasons China’s maritime militia ships swarm around Pag-asa is to prevent the Philippines from retaking Sandy Cay. With China’s seizure of Sandy Cay, the Philippines lost not only one land territory but also one-third of the Pag-asas territorial sea, a loss of maritime area more than three times the land area of ​​Quezon City. .

Today, China is on the verge of seizing another maritime area over which the Philippines has sovereign rights. As of March 7, 2021, China has stationed 220 Maritime Militia ships at Julian Felipe Reef, about 175 nautical miles from Palawan, well within the Philippines’ 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone. As an entirely submerged atoll outside the territorial sea of ​​any island, Julian Felipe Reef is clearly part of the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines according to the arbitration award in the South China Sea arbitration.

China uses the same manual it used when it seized Mischief Reef in the Philippines in 1995. At that time, China claimed it was only building shelters for fishermen on Mischief Reef. Today, Mischief Reef is China’s largest air and naval base in the Spratlys, and Chinese security analysts call Mischief Reef Chinas Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea. China says its Maritime Militia ships now stationed in the Julian Felipe Reef are simply seeking shelter from a storm. There are, however, no storms at this time near the Julian Felipe Reef. If there really is a storm, Chinese ships can always seek refuge in Mischief Reef, of course, located just 50 nautical miles from Julian Felipe Reef. Clearly, China has plans to seize and occupy the Julian Felipe Reef.

President Duterte has been embarrassed by his beloved President Xi. Even the $ 24 billion in loans and investments that President Xi had promised him did not materialize. The only thing President Duterte can hope for is the protection of President X from being ousted from his post as Philippine President. On May 14, 2018, President Duterte proudly recounted what President Xi told him: We will not allow you to be removed from office. This could be the reason why President Duterte isn’t bothered by China’s creeping invasion of the Spratlys. After all, the Chinese air and naval forces of the Spratlys will follow through on President Xis’ promise to protect President Duterte from being ousted from office. Only vassals seek this kind of protection, and President Duterte is proud to be one.

Where does that leave the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which are specifically constitutionally mandated to defend Philippine territory and maritime areas? How can AFP fulfill its constitutional mandate as its own Commander-in-Chief seeks personal protection from the Commander-in-Chief of the People’s Liberation Army, the same army that seizes Philippine territory and of the maritime areas of the western Philippine Sea?

