Politics
Boris Johnson is right, greed is good … as long as you give something back
Greed is good!
That was the mantra of the horrific Michael Douglass character Gordon Gekko in the hit movie Wall Street.
The film was released in the late 1980s.
When we were all sick to the back teeth of town boys making millions moving money.
It had been a decade of relentless greed.
Gordon Gekko, with his slicked back hair, expensive shirts, and ridiculous suspenders, summed up everything that was wrong with this culture.
We all hated Gordon.
The problem is, and whisper it softly, he was right.
This decade of greed in the US and UK has turned our struggling economies.
It was a boom time.
A handful of people were making too much money.
But the whole society flourished and part of it was down to sheer greed.
Our own Prime Minister echoed Gordon Gekkos’ comments this week when he addressed MPs and immediately regretted it.
Boris Johnson said: The reason we have vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed, my friends.
Then he said he wished he hadn’t said it.
Because when you say something like that, lefties go berserk.
And start eating their radical berets.
But he was also right.
The main reason that companies like AstraZeneca and Pfizer are so good at coming up with new drugs isn’t that they’re really lovely people who care so much about the rest of us.
It is because they want to make a profit.
Huge profit, if possible.
It is in the interest of these companies to earn a lot of money.
Without this incentive, many drugs would not be manufactured.
And not just drugs.
Some of our most famous inventors were driven by the desire to get very rich.
Not least Thomas Edison, the American inventor of the light bulb. He liked his money, Thomas said.
The Labor Party used to understand this.
He admitted that one of the main reasons the Soviet Union’s economy failed so disastrously was the lack of financial incentive for the individual.
He also admitted that capitalism lifted millions upon millions of people out of poverty starting right here in the UK.
The Industrial Revolution made some people very rich, but it also raised the standard of living for the poorest people in the country.
And with him, their life expectancies.
Capitalism might be a bad idea, but it works.
I am not sure the Labor Party is still of that opinion.
It seems to look down on people who want to make money.
He has very little time for ambition.
PROGRESS IN SOCIETY
Yet this is what drives society forward.
A party that doesn’t understand this is not going to win an election in a free democracy.
Prohibiting profit is like outlawing human nature.
But in the same way, greed in itself is of little use.
Some of these profits need to be reinvested in society as a whole.
In the form of industrial investments, health care, education.
This is what Boris and the Conservatives do not seem to understand.
They hate spending money or at least did it before Covid came along.
It taught them a lesson.
So we have our two big parties, one that loves greed and the other that hates it.
The reasonable position is of course somewhere in between the social market.
The other great quote from Gordon Gekko was lunch is for wimps.
Looking at Boris, I don’t think he subscribes to this idea.
Best job for Prince Harry
HERES a heart warming story. A story of triumph over adversity.
A young man from the Home Counties just landed a job talking gibberish to employees of an American company.
And he will receive a seven-figure salary.
Harry Windsor, 36, from Berkshire, had had enough of his job in Britain.
Maybe it involved too much discipline and hard work.
So he threw it away.
But what could he do now?
The odds were stacked against him.
For starters, he had the IQ of a peanut butter sandwich.
No work experience, except a stint in the armed forces.
Not a really boring and ambitious woman anymore.
But the gullible boss of a company that runs a mental health app, BetterUp, decided he was just the man for the role of Chief Impact Officer.
WELL PAID MAN
And bingo, Mr. Windsor is now a very well paid man.
See? If he can do it, so can you.
Harry’s first statement about his work was this: I intend to help make an impact in people’s lives.
Well, indeed.
A statement that is both non-grammatical and meaningless.
Forward and up, Harry.
I must say that I would like to know if there were other candidates for the position.
What if there was due process.
What if any of the other applicants could match Harry’s A-level qualifications (a B in art and a D in geography, as you requested.)
Caught off guard
Meanwhile, Harry’s wife Meghan was caught telling a pig.
Never underestimate human error
CES Boffins at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider think they may have stumbled upon something that will change the laws of physics forever.
The subatomic particles collided and did something different than they usually do.
Come on, don’t ask me what, exactly.
Either way, their results suggest that the famous Standard Model of physics may need to be rewritten.
If so, it’s very exciting.
But let’s not cancel the whole shebang yet.
A few years ago, Italian physicists thought they had discovered neutrinos traveling faster than light.
But they hadn’t. They just did their sums wrong.
Before that, scientists at an observatory in Australia believed they had detected alien life.
A constant steady beep from far, far across the universe.
They were very excited and told the press.
It wasn’t until later that someone finally turned off the microwave in their kitchen, and the beep suddenly disappeared.
Never underestimate human error.
Riot ‘n’ hurt surely
TWO riots in three nights in Bristol.
A few hundred leftist thugs intend to wreak havoc.
Residents of the city said they felt under siege.
Police backed down on Sunday evening.
Tuesday evening, they tried to dialogue with the demonstrators.
This is what happens when a police force becomes politicized.
When officers are too afraid of what could happen if they do their job right.
There shouldn’t be any protests at this time as they were still locked out.
Those that do occur must be dispersed by the police and arrests must be made. No excuses.
Diversity push
LA Royal Yachting Association is trying to improve its image.
And become more inclusive.
Apparently 97% of its staff are white and they want more blacks to join them.
Law.
I wonder if it occurred to them that, like in so many other things, color isn’t really the big deal here?
It’s, you know, being able to afford a yacht and have access to it to improve your chances of being a part of the sport.
And the overwhelming majority of blacks in the UK come from the working class.
It is almost always class that divides us in society, not race.
Evians above
THE Sun is absolutely right to lead the charge against plastic packaging.
The real villain of the play, however, is bottled water.
Has there ever been such an environmentally damaging scam?
Why are we still drinking this stuff?
And the people who drink it look so righteous.
If I ever became prime minister, the day can’t be far now bottled water would be first on my to-do list.
Right above the cats.
