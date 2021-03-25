World’s biggest increase in wealth heralds the rise of India’s Next Ambani

Gautam Adani Photographer: Aijaz Rahi / AP Photo Photographer: Aijaz Rahi / AP Photo

After spending two decades building a coal-centric business empire, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now looking beyond fossil fuels to cement his group’s future. His ambitious plans are spurred on by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adani has become the king of India’s infrastructure, branching out from mines, ports and power plants to airports, data centers and defense – sectors Modi sees as critical to achieving the country’s economic goals. India. Investors reward the hub, betting that the tycoon’s strategy of aligning his interests with the government’s development agenda will bear fruit.

The group’s six listed units added $ 79 billion to their market value in the past year at the height of a pandemic, capping off the best 12 months in their history. It is the most after the two largest business empires in the country, the Tata group and led by Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Ltd. Top names including French oil giant Total SE and Warburg Pincus LLC has invested money in Adani businesses.

In less than two years, Adani has taken control of seven airports and almost a quarter of India’s air traffic. It unveiled plans to nearly eightfold its renewable energy capacity by 2025, positioning itself to take advantage of it as government debates ambitious climate targets that would reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century. Last week, it won a contract to co-develop a port terminal in Sri Lanka, a neighbor India is courting to verify China’s influence in the region. Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month with EdgeConneX develop and operate data centers across India.

Rules of coal Coal-dependent Adani companies account for 80% of the group’s $ 13 billion in revenue Source: Adani group companies, Bloomberg LP



“Adani is politically savvy and invests in mostly reasonable and long-term infrastructure projects” broadly linked to government priorities, said Tim Buckley, director of energy finance for Australia and South Asia. South to Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, or IEEFA. “As long as India maintains strong growth, the group is likely to thrive under his leadership and witness renewed interest from global investors.”

India’s focus on infrastructure is “the core of our ‘nation building’ philosophy” and the group has created thousands of jobs and provided unprecedented value to its shareholders, Adani mentionned at a JPMorgan India summit in September. A representative of the group declined to comment for this story.

After starting as a commodities trader in the late 1980s, Adani is now richer than Jack Ma and is India’s second richest person with a net worth of $ 56 billion. He added $ 50 billion to his fortune last year, about $ 5 billion more than Ambani, Asia’s richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani’s net worth has grown more than that of any other billionaire this year.

Adani became an international star when he won a coal project in Australia in 2010. He has since been attacked by climate activists, including Greta Thunberg. A “ Stop AdaniLed by environmentalists has disrupted development, with increasing pressure on lenders to turn off the credit tap. In an interview with Bloomberg News in 2019, Adani said the goals of the project were energy security for India and jobs for people.

But back home, Adani was at the center of another controversy that intensified, especially after Modi became prime minister in 2014. Opponents of the powerful leader say Adani’s success is largely due to its proximity to Modi – an allegation denied by the magnate – – and its propensity to align its investments with Modi’s political objectives.

How much has your wealth increased in 2020? Zero. You struggle to survive while he earns 12 ₹ Lakh Cr and increases his wealth by 50%. Can you tell me why? pic.twitter.com/5sW65Kx7bi – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 13, 2021

Critics point out reports that the federal government under Modi relaxed airport bidding rules, helping Adani’s group qualify after showing no previous experience of running an airport. A lease the conglomerate won in the southern state of Kerala has been challenged in court, with a local minister calling the winning bid last year an “act of cheeky cronyism. “

The Adani Group rejected these claims and said they won through a competitive process. In a Jan. 21 statement, the government said Adani was the top bidder out of 86 entries and the process was transparent. The country’s Supreme Court is still hearing the dispute. The representative of the Adani group declined to comment.

Like Modi, Adani is from the western Indian state of Gujarat. About two decades ago, Adani publicly supported Modi when a crisis threatened to end the booming politician’s career. Modi was attacked by rivals and businessmen who accused him of failing to prevent bloody sectarian riots in his home state in 2002. Adani created a regional industrial lobby and helped launch a conference semi-annual world. investment peak in Gujarat in 2003 which reinforced Modi’s pro-business credentials.

“The link between Modi and Adani dates back to 2003,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst who wrote the biography. Narendra Modi: The man, the time. “Adani’s fortunes will certainly be beaten” without Modi in power. If that happens, he will begin to forge close ties with the new ruling party, Mukhopadhyay said.

Responding to his opponents, Modi said in a speech of parliament last month, the role of private enterprise in the economy is as important as the public sector and wealth creators are a necessity. Adani’s rep declined to comment.

Clever redesign

Dynamic credit markets helped fuel Adani’s expansion. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. sold a 10-year dollar bond in January with a 3.10% coupon, up from 4.375% in June 2019. Adani Green Energy Ltd. last week signed a $ 1.35 billion loan facility with 12 banks, including Standard Chartered Plc and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., one of Asia’s largest revolving loans.

While Credit Suisse Group AG estimates that the group’s gross debt jumped 29% to $ 24 billion in the six months of September compared to the previous year, a spin-off and ring fence units in 2015 reassured creditors.

The biggest threat Adani faces is coal. Financial institutions around the world are under increasing pressure to avoid funding energy projects that use the dirtiest fossil fuel. Adani Enterprises is India’s largest importer and also a contract miner for 101 million tonnes per year. Its investments of more than $ 2 billion in Australia face challenges and delays, and could pose a risk to one of the units involved in financing the development.

Cut imports

Adani’s new businesses face much less headwinds. He has plans for defense manufacturing, responding to Modi’s calls to help reduce reliance on expensive imports. It also increases production of solar panels and modules, still under the name “Make in India” by Modi. The foray into data centers follows the government’s proposed law that requires data to be stored locally.

Adani’s penchant for attracting foreign capital also aligns with the priorities of a Modi administration that does not have a large enough budget to fund its infrastructure priorities. Warburg has invested $ 110 million in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone this month, while France’s Total increased its total investment in Adani Green to $ 2.5 billion.

“All in all, Adani Group is doing whatever it takes,” said Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer at TCG Asset Management Co. in Mumbai, whose fund recently sold its stakes in Adani units but is looking to buy back. “In the coming years, the Adani group will hold controlling stakes in critical gateways to infrastructure, power generation and information technology.”

– With the help of Bhuma Shrivastava, Bijou George, Bibhudatta Pradhan, Varun Vamsi Saripalli and Cecile Vannucci