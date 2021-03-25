Trump’s new super PAC filing arrives as early as April, Lewandowski says





EXCLUSIVE One of former President Donald Trump’s top political advisers has said documents could be tabled as early as next month to set up a new Trump super PAC.

“We will be tabling documents starting in the second quarter of this year,” Corey Lewandowski told Fox News on Wednesday.

The second quarter is the second quarter of fundraising, which begins April 1.

Lewandowski described the new super PAC as “a large monetary entity that will be designed to advance its America First agenda in 2022 and 2024”.

“We are going to be involved in a number of questions and races and that will be determined by the president,” he added.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo / John Raoux) ((AP Photo / John Raoux))

The then president formed a leadership PAC in November, shortly after the 2020 election. Last month, he converted his leadership PAC, called “Save America,” as well as his presidential campaign committee, into committees of political action that may support other candidates for election.

Trump also decided at around the same time, in a meeting with his top political advisers at his South Florida residence at the Mar-a-Lago complex, to launch a new super PAC, with Lewandowski appointed to lead. the new committee.

Lewandowski served as Trump’s presidential campaign manager in 2016, from the start of Trump’s first White House candidacy in early 2015 until the GOP presidential primaries of 2016, when he was sacked. But he remained close to Trump as an outside adviser. And Lewandowski was a key advisor to Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

FILE – Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski speaks as President Trump looks on during a rally at Total Sports Park in Washington, Michigan on April 28, 2018 (Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

More than two months away from the White House, Trump remains very popular with GOP voters and hugely influential with Republican politicians as he continues to play the kingmaker role in party politics and flirts with another election presidential election in 2024.

Trump has already made approvals in the 2022 cycle. And he’s started following through on his vow to support key challengers from Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach or convict him earlier this year or politicians and officials. Republicans who refused to help him as he tried to undo his 2020 election defeat so far. -President Biden.

The former president boasted in a podcast Monday that his support for a GOP primary “made the difference between a victory and a massive defeat.”

Lewandowski told Fox News that Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. the first two Republicans in Congress have the same goal of “ensuring that Republicans regain a majority in the House and Senate.” We may have different ways of achieving this goal, but the goal is completely the same ”.

While Trump has already made several Senate, House and governorate approvals, he has so far refrained from supporting candidates in the growing GOP Senate nomination contests for open seats held by the GOP. Republicans in Ohio, Missouri, and Alabama.

Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., one of Trump’s main allies in the Senate, told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that the former president should refrain from such intra-party battles.

“I think he should just let that play out, if I was him,” Graham said, referring to Trump. “I just think you just want to make sure that some of your best candidates emerge.”

When asked if Trump is going to weigh in on these races, Lewandowski said: “I think it’s on a case-by-case basis, and it will be up to the president to determine which races he wants to get involved in and when he wants it. He hasn’t yet made an endorsement in the Ohio Senate race, or the Missouri Senate race, or the Alabama Senate race. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t. won’t. “

