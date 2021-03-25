Covid-19 vaccination review in Ambon, Jokowi expects Leimena hospital to serve eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo considered vaccination Covid-19 in Ambon City, Maluku, Thursday (3/25/2021). Vaccinations This Mass was held at Dr. Johannes Leimina Hospital.

“This morning, I came to Doctor Johanes Leimena Hospital in Ambon City, which in the morning will vaccinate officials, the elderly, against religious figures,” he said. Jokowi to the place.

According to Jokowi, 116,000 residents of Maluku have been vaccinated. Especially in Ambon City, vaccination has reached 30,000 people.

Jokowi hopes that the vaccinations will continue so that community immunity or collective immunity formed immediately. The pandemic is therefore expected to end quickly.

“It continues to be dealt with every day and we hope that depending on the goal we can finish it later,” he said.

Jokowi also hopes that the existence of the Johanes Leimena Medical Hospital in Ambon City will provide excellent health services to the people of Maluku.

“It’s a very large hospital, so we hope eastern Indonesia can be served at Doctor Johanes Leimena Hospital,” he said.

As for Covid-19 vaccination in the country, it was launched on January 13, 2021. In the first phase, vaccination is a priority for health workers.

Currently, vaccination has entered the second stage, targeting government officials and the elderly.

Vaccination is expected to reach 70 percent of Indonesia’s population, or around 182 million people.

