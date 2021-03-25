13 things about Donald Trump fan from Rosedale, Queens – CONAN Daily





biographical data

Stephanie E. Denaro is one of the white women who made headlines in 2021 for refusing to wear a mask amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She has been called a Karen or a woman who shows legitimate behavior or demands beyond what is normal.

Denaro is from New York, United States. Here are 13 more things about him:

She lives in Rosedale, Queens, New York City, New York. She was born and raised in Queens. She previously lived in the Bronx and Woodside. (a) (b) (c) She was formerly a registered voter for the Working Families Party. She then moved on to the Republican Party. (a) She doesn’t believe in COVID-19. She believes that being forced to wear face masks violates people’s rights. a) d) She is a Christian, according to her. (d) She claimed to be a teacher at a New York City public school, but a spokesperson for the US Department of Education said that was a lie. a) She claimed to have asthma and bronchitis. a) In 2000, she started attending New York University. She graduated in 2007. (b) In 2013, she wrote her first novel entitled “The fairest of all”. In February 2016, her first volume of poetry titled “American’t Romance” was released. (B) She is the mother of four children. The father of all her children is African American, she says. On November 27, 2013, employees from the New York City Children’s Services Administration (ACS) and officers from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) abducted her children from her home in New York. She claimed that that day, a social worker at Beth Israel Medical Centers threatened to warn ACS if she did not allow an employee of the Lower East Side Families Union to enter her home to perform a home assessment. a) e) On December 2, 2013, ACS obtained a temporary protection order against the father of her children and used it as a basis to remove her children from their home rather than their father. On March 18, 2015, the proceedings were concluded in his favor. On March 22, 2016, she filed a personal injury lawsuit against the ACS, the NYPD, Beth Israel Medical Center and the Lower East Side Family Union, which was terminated. (E) In 2016, she took to social media to share photos of herself wearing shirts. who declare their support for Bernie Sanders. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2021, she took to social media to express her support for Donald Trump. She believes the result of the U.S. presidential election in 2020 was fraudulent. (A) At around 3:00 p.m. on March 21, 2021, she drove to the Davidovich Bakery at Essex Market on New York’s Lower East Side with her four children to buy bagel but was refused by a cashier African American because she refused to wear a face mask. A security guard told her that he was not going to serve her and asked her to leave. She replied, why? Because he is ab-h-ass n—–? She repeated the insult and took offense when one of the customers called her a white trash. Video of the incident went viral and it has been dubbed the Karen Bagel and Karen Bakery. (A) She was 38 when she went viral as Bagel Karen after her racist comments on March 21, 2021. On March 23, 2021, she took to Instagram to claim she was black, so she was allowed to to use the word n ​​and that 39% of his heritage is from Nigeria, 12% from Mali, 8% from Bantu, 4% from Ivory Coast and Ghana, 4% from Senegal and 2% from Cameroon and Congo. To substantiate her claim, she included a graphic she plagiarized from an article by Tech Crunch writer Megan Rose Dickey, published in October 2017. (a)

