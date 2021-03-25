Jokowis’ contradictions and the struggle to remake Indonesia

I had always enjoyed the creativity and wit of Indonesian internet memes. Until, that is, my new book becomes the basis for it. It didn’t take long after The man of contradictions: Joko Widodo and the struggle to remake Indonesia was released in Australia in September before critics of the president grabbed it like a political stick to attack him. The response was so quick, in fact, that many of them were unlikely to have read Jokowi’s first English political biography book or digested his measured ideas.

Failure to read the book also didn’t seem to prevent various online media outlets from portraying it as hatchet work, which only added to the appeal of several high profile opponents of the book. Jokowi. As clickbait stories and outspoken influencers fed on each other, Indonesian netizens began posting the cover of my book on social media to express their multiple frustrations with their president.

As an author trying to promote my book, maybe I should live by the principle that there is no bad publicity. But, if I’m being honest, it’s frustrating that a carefully researched and argued 180-page book has been reduced to a heavily politicized meme, some sort of Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s facepalm for Jokowi haters. I feel the need to set the record straight for those who haven’t read the book, which is being released this month in Southeast Asia by Penguin Random House.

So what do I mean by Man of Contradictions? I found the title after a clarifying conversation with one of the presiding ministers. Although I had followed Jokowis’ rise from mayor of Solo to president, interviewed him many times, and got to know many of his officials and councilors, I found it difficult to understand his leadership. Over the years, analysts and journalists have cast many labels on him, including: reformer, savior of democracy, technocrat, pragmatist, developmentalist, populist, nationalist and, more recently, authoritarian. Each contains a ring of truth but also a certain dissonance. And many of these words clash with each other.

So, I asked the minister, how can I understand what motivates the president. There is a bunch of contradictions has been the answer. At first glance, this is not a very satisfactory answer. But it grew on me, as I reflected on Jokowis’ remarkable career, and how our world often challenges the simple, holistic narratives we create to bring imagined order into the chaos around us.

Loved by human rights activists ahead of the 2014 elections, Jokowi was first hailed as a new hope for democracy on the cover of Time magazine. Today, he is blamed for Indonesia’s authoritarian turn, after his administration clamped down on criticism and expressed his own frustrations with liberal democracy. Hailed as an outsider shaking off the corrupt and nepotistic system, he has become the consummate transactional politician, his once shy family following him even in politics.

On the economy, his main focus, the president simultaneously pledged big bang reforms to revitalize foreign investment, while promoting self-sufficiency, calling for curbing imports and even urging Indonesians to hate foreign products.

On the sensitive issue of religion, Jokowi was accused of both giving in to Islamist extremists and persecuting them. He went to pray with fire-killer preacher Rizieq Shihab during the massive anti-Ahok rally in 2016, but then banned his Defenders of Islam Front (FPI) in December last year.

And, on foreign policy, Jokowi has expressed his ambitions for Indonesia to become a global maritime hub while showing reluctance to engage in formal diplomatic forums and pushing his foreign ministry to focus. on promoting trade and investment rather than broader goals.

These contradictions reflect deeper tensions in Indonesian history that predate Jokowi. In fact, these debates about the relevance of liberal democracy, the need for protectionist economic policies, the role of Islam in the state, and Indonesia’s position on the world stage have raged since the founding of nations in 1945. .

Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has also struggled to offer coherent answers to these long-standing existential questions. But he was a much more cautious leader and was able to cover up some of the loopholes with his talent for speaking.

Jokowi, on the other hand, governs the gut. His instinctive approach to politics propelled him from obscurity to the top of politics. But the impulsive side of presidents can lead to jarring public statements that confuse his supporters, as well as trigger his critics.

Jokowis ‘overt contradictions seem to match political scientist Benedict Andersons’ description of how power is demonstrated in traditional Javanese culture. He argued that the most obvious sign of the power man is, quite consistently, his ability to absorb power from the outside and focus seemingly antagonistic opposites within himself.

It’s a good quote but I’m wary of cultural determinism. Rightly for the author of a book on contradictions, I am more sensitive to the argument of some of my critics. They suggested that Jokowi is no different from many leaders, or from human beings in general, because we are all contradictory. This is exactly what I mean. But it’s not something we like to admit too often.

Jokowi has risen so quickly in politics because of his Everyman appeal and his ability to reflect voters’ hopes. Its contradictions also reflect the deepest contradictions of nations. The Man of Contradictions can only be understood by placing it in the context of the larger struggle to remake Indonesia. But it’s not very easy to describe in a meme.

Instead, I would direct internet users to the epigraph in my book, where, in addition to Benedict Anderson, I quote Walt Whitmans poem Song of myself:

Do I contradict myself?

Alright so I contradict myself,

(I am great, I contain multitudes.)

Ben Bland is the Southeast Asia Program Director at the Lowy Institute and the author of The man of contradictions: Joko Widodo and the struggle to remake Indonesia