No one can be bothered anymore to care about Boris Johnson’s lies and that means he can no longer be stopped



It took him a while to get here, but Boris Johnson is a man in the middle of his comfort zone. The world is his sofa. It could all be unspeakably miserable for anyone, but Boris Johnson has reached his own very personal Sunshine Mountains.

The world he lives in now, and the rest of us can only jealously contemplate, is a world in which the truth just doesn’t matter. He deserved it, don’t doubt it. It was his life’s work, that. His own hugely ambitious episode of Great designs, and now here is Kevin McCloud climbing up the aisle, tilting his neck to see the tall turrets of Room 182, fully bulletproof Bulls ** t Mansion, the construction of which has sort of absolutely bankrupted itself. everyone involved except the owner.

We spent three hours Wednesday afternoon watching the Prime Minister answer questions on live television. Forty minutes in the House of Commons, and the rest before a committee of MPs, and it was all kind of a proud owner’s tour of his own self-built temple of unreality.

The starting point, the grand entrance if you will, that the Prime Minister has been working on for decades, and that is the fact, slowly etched in the public subconscious, that no one even cares about the slightest blow if he is telling the truth. or not.

He said, for example, during an election campaign 18 months ago, that he would not reduce the size of the armed forces. It is now reduced from 82,000 to 72,000. Keir Starmer can raise this issue during prime ministers’ questions whatever he wants, but the prime minister is just going to get rid of it, as he did today. hui and will do it again.

It doesn’t happen. This is not true. Made the army smaller, but made it bigger. Invest in it, modernize it, make it more agile.

Later at the Liaison Committee Labors Darren Jones wanted to know if he had personally approved the 400m contract with a strange satellite technology company called OneWeb which went bankrupt about a week after receiving the money, as he is widely known that this would have happened in Westminster. . I shouldn’t really comment on this, the PM said with a chuckle.

And why should he? He was only there to answer precisely those kinds of questions, so go ahead and get real. We do not care?

Yvette Cooper can ask him why we can’t organize a Covid-based trip like Australia, and he can just respond that countries like Australia don’t rely on the EU for 75% of their food and 50% of their food. their meds, and emit a chuckle as he does so.

Not a complete lie this one, not at all. Quite true, in fact. But it reveals everything he has been saying for about 18 months, about how the UK would thrive mightily with an Aussie-style Brexit to be the complete trash it always knew it was.

When he said thrive mightily we now know he meant to die in agony of preventable disease and / or starve, but he knows it and we know and Kevin McCloud knows that all of this is just ‘part of the charm.

The complete and absolute connotation of it all is the whole architectural point. Everything has just been invented. This is the concept. Just say what you want when you want and you will be fine.

He can, if he wishes, tell his own MPs on a private call to Zoom that the UK got the vaccine first because of greed, the kind of comment he knows will ignite war crazy vaccines with the EU. And then, when the comment leaks, it may turn out that it was both a defense of corporate capitalism, which found the cure for Covid (even though AstraZeneca distributes its vaccine on a nonprofit basis), AND it may also have been a joke about the chef whisk eating a cheese and pickle sandwich.

It can’t be those two things, obviously, but they are the two defenses, offered simultaneously. Maybe he knows that if he tried only one, maybe someone would have tried to question the truth in it. But offer the two explanations, as completely contradictory as they are, and the s ** tshow continues.

Nobody cares about this stuff, do they? No more. Were all completely hardened. Just let the guy say what he likes, do what he likes, laugh a little about it and get on with our day.