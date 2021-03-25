Opinion: Donald Trump thirsts to be heard





Trump is trying to build his own social media platform, according to senior adviser Jason Miller, who told Fox News something will happen in two or three months. This “will be the most popular social media ticket,” Miller said. “It will completely redefine the game.”

After getting a taste of what a calmer Washington looks like with President Joe Biden’s reluctance to push himself too far, the announcement of a Trump platform could cause some dismay. If Americans have become comfortable with political discourse devoid of toxic names and reactionary rhetoric, beware: it could return to a social media platform near you very soon.

What effect would that have? As a business enterprise, many observers are skeptical. Writing for Politico, veteran media watcher Jack Shafer predicted the platform could go the Trump Steaks’ path. “Trump’s political might depends on summoning an audience not just of the Trumpies,” Shafer writes, “but other conservatives and quite a few liberals who feel the need to watch them. You can’t own the libs if the libs aren’t listening. . “

Besides the economy, the question arises as to whether this type of platform would allow Trump to reemerge as a powerful force in national politics. More than 70 million voters supported him in his losing candidacy for re-election; there are clearly many Americans who want to hear what he has to say.

But it will not be easy for him to regain his grip. After all, the former president is now officially a political loser. Even with his false declarations of fraudulent elections, the bottom line for many Republicans is that Trump couldn’t get a victory over Biden. And in politics, that matters. Its political capital instantly diminishes once the party’s brokers and voters see its vulnerabilities exposed. With other politicians lining up to be the new and improved Republican Trumpian, the idea of ​​a replay for Trump himself will be less appealing.

Without the presidential power behind him, as Shafer rightly points out, his opponents do not have to listen. The key to his social media strategy has always been to incite and provoke. Trump understood how the modern communications world worked, and almost every time he made a statement his goal was to anger people into responding to what he had to say. All of a sudden, the national conversation changed.

Now that Trump is no longer president, his opponents have less incentive to follow his example. Plus, someone else commands the power of the Bully Chair, through which Democrats have a strong hand in shaping the national conversation and taking our collective attention away from what is happening on a new platform. .

In other words, Trump’s adversaries now have tools capable of constraining and limiting his reach. To be sure, Democrats can’t take it lightly or assume it will just go away if no one is careful. They have many more opportunities, however, to actively work to ensure that Trump is no longer the loudest mouth in the room.

The media should also be sober, now that they understand how Trump works. Too often, media outlets have been torched by giving space to everything the former president had to say. He understood that by causing controversy with outrageous tweets, the media would end up talking about him and his obsessions rather than other issues.

If journalists have learned the lessons of his presidency, they will not take the bait. As we move closer to a potential end to the pandemic and huge problems arise nationally, like a major infrastructure plan coming from the administration and a battle for the right to vote, it is not. necessary to react to the flow of Trump’s version of Twitter. looks like if it materializes. And if the media doesn’t amplify his words, Trump’s reach will be low. The power of Trump’s tweets still depended on the “mainstream” media covering what he had to say.

Part of the answer will come back to everyone. Have Democrats and the media, and Republicans #NeverTrump learned from his presidency? If they understand that Trump’s only real ability to reach mass audiences is to play with anger and if they refuse to let that sidetrack them, this endeavor is unlikely to have a significant impact.

