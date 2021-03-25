A question of performance





If there was one thing people expected from the PTI, as it campaigned for the 2018 election and in the aftermath of its victory, it was honesty, integrity, ethics and fairness. play. After all, it was the main slogan used by the party in the 22 years since its launch.

These qualities also revolved around Imran Khan’s own reputation, as an honest man and truly willing to serve his people. In this sense, there is little doubt that Imran is almost certainly not corrupt, at least in the kind of sense we have seen among rulers in the immediate past. But then people are concerned about crises such as those involving attack, sugar, fuel, and other issues that leave doubt as to what exactly honesty means and what it consists of.

But more damaging than that is the performance of government and the way it runs business. While the actions of ministers leave many wondering what they are thinking, surely there must be a way around these issues. So far, the PTI government seems to have found very few or perhaps none at all. We are currently in a situation where a batch of vaccine is present in Karachi, but could not initially be distributed because the Drugs Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) had not set a selling price for it. Once that price was set and sent to the federal cabinet for approval, the private company that imported the vaccine objected, saying the Russian vials had been sold to it at a higher cost than initially promised. This issue is currently under investigation. Pakistan is one of the very few countries in the world forcing people to buy the essential vaccine privately.

With what appears to be a constant supply coming in now, there is the question of why the government is not speeding up its deployment so that more and more people can be protected from the rapidly spreading Covid-19 virus. in the country as the new, much more transmissible and possibly deadly British variant hits many parts of the country. Already, we have reports that for the first time, the virus has also spread to small towns and villages, where people are less likely to receive treatment. In any case, they can’t really go to the hospital, because most hospitals are filled to the brim and just don’t have room for more patients. We wonder if this is the situation the government is prepared to persist in and for how long. There must be more urgent efforts to stop the virus in its tracks, much like what we have seen in India.

There are many other issues. The performance of the government is well below what had been expected. The examples are numerous, ranging from police reform to other areas of life. But there is also the question of how the media operate to carry out their basic service of conveying information to the people. As that famous slogan says, the duty of the media is to provide as much information as possible, as accurately as possible, as far as possible, all the time. Yet in the TV shows we see presenters inviting head of government after head of government to talk about government relations and how they play out. Of course, to some extent this is necessary. It is also true that due to the lack of resources of the TV channels, the format of our shows has become one in which a political leader is pitted against a rival so that he can engage in a strong and vocal discussion. , leaving the audience entertained. In other words, what should be news or a more serious analysis of a situation has been turned into a form of entertainment.

What we need to see on television are people. We need to hear about families where the main wage earner (s) have been unemployed for months and where the Ehsaas card has not finally offered any real relief. These are the people across the country who matter most. They cannot be ignored.

More than the question of how politics within the PDM play out, it is the question of how people are doing at home all over Pakistan. We have to know how they manage or how they fail to do it. The number of working children has already increased according to the figures available. People find that even though they can bring in a few hundred rupees a week, it can help the household stay on their feet and survive what has been perhaps the most difficult time in our recent history. At a time like this, we need the plight of these people to be highlighted, not only so that people can offer more charity as many of them have already given what they can and more, but for there to be more pressure on the government to design policies that can help people recover from their current situation.

Of course, it is true that a full recovery from the devastation of the Covid-19 virus will take time. This is true all over the world. But we have to start planning for that now and also planning for a recovery from the other setbacks we have suffered over the past few months. This includes unemployment, which started before the Covid-19 virus hit the country.

There is also the question of the establishment of a coherent foreign policy, the first signs of which appeared a few days ago. However, more consistency and more regular briefings on this policy are needed to be able to persuade the world that Pakistan is a country that seeks a way forward and not a country that wants to fall back on medieval times.

The writer is a freelance columnist and former newspaper editor.

E-mail: [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos