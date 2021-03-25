Erdogan calls on Turks to help support the economy





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the Turks to cash in their gold and invest their savings to support financial markets troubled by his abrupt decision to sack the central bank chief. The lira fell almost 10% and stocks and bonds fell sharply since the dismissal of Naci Agbal, who had raised interest rates to fight double-digit inflation. New governor Sahap Kavcioglu shares Erdogan’s bias against high interest rates, and fears that Turkey will soon cut borrowing costs have spiked markets. “I want my citizens to invest the foreign currencies and gold kept at home, which is our national wealth, in various financial instruments for the benefit of our economy and our production,” Erdogan said. Financial institutions that comply with Islamic principles in particular offer customers favorable returns, he added. In his first comments since Agbal’s sacking, Erdogan did not mention the former governor. He reaffirmed his confidence in the Turkish economy and urged international investors “to have confidence in Turkey’s strength, potential and future”. “The market fluctuations in recent days certainly do not reflect the fundamentals of the Turkish economy, its true dynamics or its potential and its future,” Erdogan said, during a speech on Wednesday at a party congress in the power. “We have repeatedly proven our resistance to any kind of shock with our dynamic economic structure, our budgetary discipline and our commitment to a free market economy,” added the President. In his speech, Erdogan hinted that he remained focused on economic growth. “We will reach much better places by developing the Turkish economy on the basis of investment, production, employment and exports in the coming period,” he said. Similar calls for domestic investment have been made in previous periods of economic turmoil, including a 2018 currency crisis sparked by fears about Erdogan’s foreign and economic policies. The Turks have stored gold “under the mattress” worth about 40 percent of gross domestic product, according to Bloomberg. Savings in dollars and euros also help Turks protect themselves against inflation and the decline of the lira, which has lost 40% of its value since the currency crisis of 2018. Foreign investors said the latest upheaval at the central bank, less than five months after Agbal’s tenure began, had dampened hopes the governor could pursue policies without political pressure. Kavcioglu became the fourth governor of Turkey’s central bank in less than two years. Kavcioglu told Turkish bankers on Wednesday that he would continue his

simplified interest rate policy of its predecessor, with the one-week repo

rate remaining benchmark, according to Anadolu state government

Press Agency. He also said he was determined to achieve the

Bank’s year-end inflation target of 5 percent. Economists urged the government to explain how it will reduce inflation under Kavcioglu, who argued that high interest rates cause inflation, a view that contradicts mainstream economic thinking. Economists say the easiest way to calm the currency and slow inflation would be to raise interest rates, which would help control the prices of imported goods. “The Turkish economy faces major problems, from budget deficit and inflation to current account deficit and exchange rate, but the biggest problem is the lack of credibility. As long as [Erdogan] cannot fulfill that, none of these plans are taken seriously, ”said Kerim Rota, a former banker who is now vice-chairman of the center-right opposition party Future. He called Erdogan’s latest comments on recent financial volatility “weak and insufficient.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos