Sarwar rules out friendly ties with India





LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ desire for cordial relations with Pakistan, said no friendly relations between Pakistan and India apart from peace in the region was not possible until the Kashmir issue was resolved.

Speaking to the media at a symposium hosted by Saylani Welfare Trust here at the Governors’ House, he said India should immediately end the atrocities against the hapless Kashmiris and Indian Muslims and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

PTI Senator Dr Zarka Taimoor, Saylani Trust Representative Bashir Farooqi, Yousaf Lakhani, Afzal Chandiyo and Chairman of the Chief Ministers’ Working Group Tanzeela Imran were present on the occasion.

The governor of Punjab said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always advocated peace with India, but India had fostered warmongering which had endangered peace in the region.

Responding to a question, he said Narendra Modi’s desire to establish cordial relations with Pakistan was a victory for the position of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding that he it remained to be seen how long Narendra Modi would stay true to his words.

He said the ongoing atrocities against Kashmiris and Indian Muslims would end if Modi was serious. The governor of Punjab said Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be seen as a weakness, adding that Pakistan would always give an appropriate response to any belligerence from India.

He said Pakistan had also made many sacrifices for regional peace, but now India should stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar praised Saylani Welfare Trust for its welfare activities and providing free meals to the poor in Lahore and other cities in Pakistan.

He said there is no greater service than service to mankind. He said that philanthropists must come forward to support the oppressed layers of the population. Praising the role of NGOs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said the role of NGOs during the coronavirus in supporting deserving families is laudable. Bashir Farooqi also spoke on this occasion.

