2021 West Bengal Assembly elections: Modi’s comment ‘Didi, o Didi’ at Contai rally draws criticism

Until now, we have been wondering if Narendra Modi uses Tagore more or the Bengali language itself. On Wednesday in Contai, he added another dimension to his campaign by using an “age-old Indian tradition” in the Bengali way.

This is how he repeated Didi’s name during the rally, several times. “Didi, o Didi, ”He called over and over again. But he wasn’t addressing Mamata Banerjee. He was making a big statement, such as “Banglaye dorkar, BJP sorkar (Bengal needs a BJP government) ”, then lowering his voice, and sotto vocez, as if it was possible at a massive rally, asking for Didi, in a leering and joking tone.

She has to be called so many times because she’s not listening to anyone, he said. He seemed to have so much fun saying things in a low voice to a woman.

It was reminiscent of how a man often makes an obscene comment to a woman. Accusing the “bhaipo (nephew)”, Modi lowered his voice and teased her again. “Didi, o DidiHe called her name, toning down every syllable to make the fun last longer.

Modi would probably be happy to know that in Bengali this practice was once called “comment mara” or “taunt kata”. Classically, it was done by parar chyangra (neighborhood boys, “useless” variety), by parar meye (neighborhood girls), as an attempt by the boys to mark their territory. We live in para, so we have the exclusive right to abuse our women.

A good example is the ‘twist’ scene from the movie Teen Bhubaner Paare (1969), in which revered actor Soumitra Chatterjee actually does ‘comment mara’, musically, to a very elegant and slightly spiky Tanuja.

Later, when the language became more mixed in this city, the “comment mara” evolved. Using a line of songs from popular Hindi movies was standard practice in all cases from Laila o Laila to Jumma chumma de de.

There could also be whistles and wolf whistles (what’s special about these animals?). It could of course get worse when parts of a woman’s body were named.

But in Hindi or Bengali, mildly or very obscene, a man harassing a woman always used a certain tone, whether he mumbled under his breath, or thrown his voice: it showed he could say anything. he wanted the woman and was amused by the exercise.

So it was good of Modi to use Bengali to address Didi. He was using the Bengali commentary times”Tradition at the handle. “Didi, o DidiHe said, and each time the crowd went mad.

It is not clear that women constitute 49.01% of the electorate in Bengal and that, like Banerjee – she reiterated that women in the “ma bonera (mothers and sisters)” state are its members, now that she hurt one. leg – Modi also appeals to women voters in the state. But respect for women is a separate discourse.

“Didi o DidiAlso recalled one of Rajesh Khanna’s cries to Amar Prem: “Pushpa o Pushpa”, only radically reversed.

It is no coincidence that we think film after film, because a great Indian film tradition supports Modi’s performance. Men bully women and women submit – and this is called courting. When the woman is not courted – but she usually is, or has been until Dilwale Dulhaniya … at least – the public is. The teaser is fun and entertaining.

Not that Didi is a scared teenager. She has her weapons – her voice, her ability to rhyme, her rock solid onomatopoeia and her own stage performances, with which she immediately attacks Modi. On Wednesday, she immediately called him a “big liar”. Modi says that she also called him “a Ravana”, “a danava” and “a daitya”, a monster, that is to say. But she didn’t sound lewd.

Modi and Didi are good at trading insults. But a woman often cannot do to a man what he can do to him.

So Big Boy Modi, Prime Minister Modi, came to Midnapore today and made a “mara comment” to a woman. To mark the territory in Bengal.