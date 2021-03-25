Politics
2021 West Bengal Assembly elections: Modi’s comment ‘Didi, o Didi’ at Contai rally draws criticism
Until now, we have been wondering if Narendra Modi uses Tagore more or the Bengali language itself. On Wednesday in Contai, he added another dimension to his campaign by using an “age-old Indian tradition” in the Bengali way.
This is how he repeated Didi’s name during the rally, several times. “Didi, o Didi, ”He called over and over again. But he wasn’t addressing Mamata Banerjee. He was making a big statement, such as “Banglaye dorkar, BJP sorkar (Bengal needs a BJP government) ”, then lowering his voice, and sotto vocez, as if it was possible at a massive rally, asking for Didi, in a leering and joking tone.
She has to be called so many times because she’s not listening to anyone, he said. He seemed to have so much fun saying things in a low voice to a woman.
It was reminiscent of how a man often makes an obscene comment to a woman. Accusing the “bhaipo (nephew)”, Modi lowered his voice and teased her again. “Didi, o DidiHe called her name, toning down every syllable to make the fun last longer.
Modi would probably be happy to know that in Bengali this practice was once called “comment mara” or “taunt kata”. Classically, it was done by parar chyangra (neighborhood boys, “useless” variety), by parar meye (neighborhood girls), as an attempt by the boys to mark their territory. We live in para, so we have the exclusive right to abuse our women.
A good example is the ‘twist’ scene from the movie Teen Bhubaner Paare (1969), in which revered actor Soumitra Chatterjee actually does ‘comment mara’, musically, to a very elegant and slightly spiky Tanuja.
Later, when the language became more mixed in this city, the “comment mara” evolved. Using a line of songs from popular Hindi movies was standard practice in all cases from Laila o Laila to Jumma chumma de de.
There could also be whistles and wolf whistles (what’s special about these animals?). It could of course get worse when parts of a woman’s body were named.
But in Hindi or Bengali, mildly or very obscene, a man harassing a woman always used a certain tone, whether he mumbled under his breath, or thrown his voice: it showed he could say anything. he wanted the woman and was amused by the exercise.
So it was good of Modi to use Bengali to address Didi. He was using the Bengali commentary times”Tradition at the handle. “Didi, o DidiHe said, and each time the crowd went mad.
It is not clear that women constitute 49.01% of the electorate in Bengal and that, like Banerjee – she reiterated that women in the “ma bonera (mothers and sisters)” state are its members, now that she hurt one. leg – Modi also appeals to women voters in the state. But respect for women is a separate discourse.
“Didi o DidiAlso recalled one of Rajesh Khanna’s cries to Amar Prem: “Pushpa o Pushpa”, only radically reversed.
It is no coincidence that we think film after film, because a great Indian film tradition supports Modi’s performance. Men bully women and women submit – and this is called courting. When the woman is not courted – but she usually is, or has been until Dilwale Dulhaniya … at least – the public is. The teaser is fun and entertaining.
Not that Didi is a scared teenager. She has her weapons – her voice, her ability to rhyme, her rock solid onomatopoeia and her own stage performances, with which she immediately attacks Modi. On Wednesday, she immediately called him a “big liar”. Modi says that she also called him “a Ravana”, “a danava” and “a daitya”, a monster, that is to say. But she didn’t sound lewd.
Modi and Didi are good at trading insults. But a woman often cannot do to a man what he can do to him.
So Big Boy Modi, Prime Minister Modi, came to Midnapore today and made a “mara comment” to a woman. To mark the territory in Bengal.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]