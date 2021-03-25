Facebook posts falsely claim Trumps name will appear on 2021 pandemic relief checks





An image of a check bearing the name of former US President Donald Trump is circulating in social media posts claiming relief checks issued from March 2021 to help Americans struggling during the pandemic will be signed with the name of Trumps. The assertion is false; The White House said the checks would be signed by an official in the U.S. Treasury Office of Tax Services, breaking with Trump-era policy of including the president’s name on Covid-19 relief checks.

The claim was shared in this Facebook post posted on March 15, 2021.

An image in the post shows a reading check PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. A ticker below reads RELIEF BILL VOTE, while the logo of the American television station ABC News and the text #WORLDNEWSTONIGHT can be seen in the lower right corner.

Ummm So who is the current president of America ??? Stimulus checks in the mail signed by PRESIDENT Donald J. Trump, the caption reads.

A screenshot of the deceptive Facebook post from March 19, 2021.

The image was also shared on Facebook here and here, and on TikTokhere.

The message circulated after US President Joe Biden enacted US bailout law on March 11, 2021, weeks after announcing the $ 1.9 trillion package to help struggling families and small businesses with the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plan includes a third round of economic impact payments of up to $ 1,400 per eligible person, following two previous payments during the pandemic issued under Trump in March and December 2020.

Trump’s name appeared in the memo line of the checks, as can be seen in these photos on Getty Images.

However, under the Biden administration, checks will be signed by an official in the US Treasury Office of the Tax Service, and not by the President.

On March 9, 2021, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Bidens’ name would not appear on those relief checks.

We are doing everything in our power to speed up payments and not delay them, which is why the names of the presidents will not appear on the note line of this series of stimulus checks. The checks will be signed by a career official from the Bureau of Fiscal Service, Psaki said.

ABC News Report

Additionally, the screenshot of a check with the signature Trumps circulating on social media has been taken out of context.

A Google search of the vote on the ABC World News Tonight relief bill led AFP to this ABC World News Tonight report posted on Facebook on March 10, 2021.

In the video, the same image of a check bearing Donald Trumps’ name circulating on social media appears at 0:53.

A comparison between the misleading image shared on social media (L) and a screenshot from the ABC World News Tonights report (R)

Recounting the report, Cecilia Vega, ABC Newss chief White House correspondent, explains: We weren’t going to see President Bidens’ signature on those stimulus checks, like we saw there – you can see it – with President Trump.

The image of the check used in the ABC News report matches this photo by Getty Images photographer Chip Somodevilla.

A screenshot of the Getty Images entry as of March 24, 2021.

The Internal Revenue Services said in a press release that it began processing payments on March 12, 2021.

