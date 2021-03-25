Working in tandem – Chinadaily.com.cn

Anti-virus cooperation breathed new life into China-Indonesia relations

China and Indonesia have strengthened their bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields and have ushered in a new phase of vigorous development despite the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Through three phone calls and frequent letters and telegrams, President Xi Jinping and his Indonesian counterpart, President Joko Widodo, reached a broad consensus on antivirus cooperation and economic recovery.

High-level official exchanges made it possible to achieve consensus among the leaders of the two countries. Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, held a virtual meeting with Indonesian parliament speaker Puan Maharani on December 10, 2020. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as well as State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe visited Indonesia separately.

Indonesian Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Minister of Coordination Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, as well as Minister of State-owned Enterprises Erick Thohir, also paid visits to China.

Last year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Indonesia, and the two countries have worked in solidarity to strengthen their deep friendship. At a critical juncture in China’s fight against COVID-19, the Indonesian government immediately provided medical supplies to China. During the difficult time for the Indonesian people in their fight against the virus, China offered prompt assistance and shared its experiences in pandemic prevention and control, medical treatment and resumption of work and disease. production.

Chinese and Indonesian companies have actively promoted cooperation in clinical trials, commercial procurement, production and technology transfer of COVID-19 vaccines.

Despite its limited domestic vaccine supplies, China exported five batches of 3 million doses of vaccine and 34 million doses of bulk vaccine to Indonesia, helping the country launch a nationwide vaccination campaign.

The two sides deepened their mutually beneficial cooperation and cultivated new driving forces for development. China remained Indonesia’s largest trading partner and second-largest source of foreign investment in 2020, with two-way trade volume reaching $ 78.37 billion.

Chinese imports from Indonesia increased 10.13 percent year over year. And China’s direct investment in Indonesia rose 72.9 percent year-on-year to $ 1.83 billion.

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed ​​Railway, a historic Belt and Road Initiative project, has overcome the impacts of COVID-19 and is making good progress. Complete regional economic corridors also reaped an early harvest.

The two countries also jointly organized promotional events to boost coal supply and a tourism investment forum, and signed cooperation documents on industrial parks and cybersecurity.

In addition, they established a “fast lane” for personnel exchanges and worked to stabilize and unblock industrial and supply chains.

A new development dynamic and highlights of cooperation have emerged in areas such as the digital economy, biopharmaceuticals and the fight against poverty based on science and technology. The China-Indonesia medicinal plant protection research and innovation base is progressing well.

China and Indonesia safeguard multilateralism and the rights of all developing countries. They closely communicated and coordinated the deepening of international cooperation against the pandemic and encouraged reform of global governance within the framework of global and regional frameworks and multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the G20 and the World Organization. health.

As large developing countries and representatives of emerging economies, China and Indonesia are companions on the road to national rejuvenation. The two sides must continue to help each other, work together in the same boat and maintain solidarity in the fight against the pandemic, as well as development and cooperation to further promote bilateral relations.

The two countries will maintain the good momentum of high-level exchanges. Communication between Chinese and Indonesian leaders and government officials at all levels will be enhanced through visits, phone calls, letters and video conferences. They will exchange ideas and broaden consensus on tackling the virus, economic recovery, and regional peace and stability.

They will develop their links to make it a model of international cooperation against the pandemic. The Chinese side will continue to support enterprises of the two countries in localization of vaccine production, technology transfer and training cooperation, help Indonesia to become a regional vaccine production center, and jointly work for the accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries. .

They will explore exchanges and cooperation between hospitals, vaccine research institutes and pharmaceutical industries and strive for joint efforts to build a global health-for-all community.

China will partner with Indonesia to revive and develop their economies. The two countries will strengthen the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Maritime Fulcrum strategy, Indonesia’s grand maritime vision, push for the advancement of flagship projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway. , and promote the implementation of the RCEC and the construction of industrial buildings. parks between the two countries.

They will also expand their exchanges and cooperation in the areas of fisheries, finance, poverty alleviation, earthquake prevention and disaster reduction, and will develop new engines of growth, including 5G, artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing, with scientific and technological innovation as the driving force. .

China and Indonesia will work together to strengthen global and regional peace, stability and prosperity. They will use the 30th anniversary of the dialogue relationship between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as an opportunity to take China-ASEAN relations to a new height.

The two countries will jointly implement the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership as soon as possible and unleash the dividends of the world’s largest free trade bloc.

The Chinese side is ready to work with Indonesia to jointly maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and fully support Indonesia in hosting the G20 summit next year to jointly safeguard multilateralism, defend equity and justice and resist pseudo-multilateralism and hegemonism.

MA XUEJING / CHINA DAILY



The author is the Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia.







