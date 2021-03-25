COVID vaccines: Boris Johnson warns of ‘blockade’ of EU exports in response to Commission plan





Boris Johnson has warned of a possible “blockade” of EU vaccine exports, after the European Commission confirmed its intention to tighten procurement rules to countries outside the bloc. However, as a sign that the UK and the EU are seeking to defuse an ongoing dispute, the two sides subsequently issued a joint statement saying they seek a “win-win situation”. The British Prime Minister was questioned on Wednesday by MEPs on the Commission’s proposals. “The partnership we have with our European colleagues is very, very important and we continue to work with them,” Johnson said. “I don’t think vaccine blockages… or vaccine ingredients are reasonable.” “I would just like to kindly point out to anyone considering a blockade … that companies can look at such actions and draw conclusions about whether or not to invest in countries where blockades are imposed,” he added. The Commission’s decision follows weeks of shortages and delays, notably linked to Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca, causing great frustration across the continent. Boris Johnson has sought to ease tensions over vaccines, speaking by phone in recent days to European leaders, including Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron. The joint statement released by the EU and the UK said the two sides seek cooperation and resolve vaccine supply issues. “We are all facing the same pandemic and the third wave makes cooperation between the EU and the UK even more important”, the statement says, adding that talks would continue as the two sides seek “a mutually beneficial relationship” on COVID-19. “Given our interdependencies, we are working on specific actions we can take – short, medium and long term – to create a win-win situation and expand the vaccine offer for all of our citizens. “Ultimately, openness and global cooperation from all countries will be essential to finally overcome this pandemic and ensure better preparedness to meet future challenges,” the statement concluded. As part of the Commission’s plan, the principles of “proportionality and reciprocity” will be integrated into the transparency mechanism put in place at the end of January and will assess “on a case-by-case basis” the export requests of pharmaceutical companies. This means that leading immunization countries like the UK might face a more difficult task in obtaining vaccines from EU countries. The Commission claims that the EU is the only producer of vaccines in the OECD to export to countries which have their own production capacities, without benefiting from reciprocity in return. The proposed updated mechanism will be submitted to EU leaders who are due to meet by videoconference at the European Council on Thursday.

