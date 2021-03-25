Prime Minister’s policy to strengthen ties with Islamic states is bearing fruit: Ashrafi





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Ulema Council, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy on strengthening relations with all Islamic Arab countries, including Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia huge success.

The prime minister’s policy of expanding and stabilizing relations with Arab-Islamic countries is succeeding as Kashmir is the way to improve relations with India, he said in an interview with the Prime Minister. media Wednesday.

Ashrafi said that as a result of the efforts of the Prime Minister and COAS, Pakistan’s relations with the Arab world and the Islamic world have been strengthened and given new impetus. Today, improved relations with Egypt, Kuwait and Iraq are the result of Imran Khan’s positive thinking with the sole objective of the unity of the Muslim Ummah, he added. He said Saudi Arabia’s formula for settling the Yemen issue was in the right direction and a step in the right direction. All stakeholders in Yemen must move forward towards peace because wars only bring blood, he added.

He said Pakistanis’ ties with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are stronger than ever. Saudi Arabia’s security and stability is dear to the entire Muslim Ummah, including Pakistan, he said, adding that the entire Ummah endorses the formula proposed by Saudi Arabia to resolve the issue. Yemen problem.

He said that the efforts and the positive role of part of Oman and Kuwait in solving the problems of the Arab world and the Muslim world are viewed with great admiration. With the improvement of relations between Qatar and the Gulf countries, the entire Islamic world feels relief and comfort, he said. He said Pakistan is the guardian of the spirit of brotherhood and unity among all Islamic countries.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that with the mutual unity of the Muslim Ummah, all the dominant issues in the Muslim world could be resolved, including the issues of Kashmir and Palestine. He said that the foreign policy of the governments in power was the demonstration that Pakistan wants peace and not war, but that any form of foreign intervention in Islamic Arab countries will not be acceptable. He said the Ummah must work together to resolve issues such as terrorism, extremism and Islamophobia. The growing problems of the Ummah today demand the unity and solidarity of Muslims, he added.

