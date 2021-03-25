Erdogan urges investors to trust Turkey’s economy and potential





ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday urged foreign investors to trust Turkey’s economy days after sacking its third central bank governor in less than two years, causing market disruption. Erdogan last week sacked central bank director Naci Agbal, who had boosted investor confidence and bolstered Turkey’s currency after a series of interest hikes, replacing him with Sahap Kavcioglu, a banking professor who pleaded for lower rates, in line with Erdogans economic policy. thought. This decision raised fears of a possible return of Turkey to an unconventional monetary policy and caused the Turkish lira to fall. Erdogan has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, although higher rates generally support a currency and help fight inflation. I call on foreign investors who invest in our country to trust the power and potential of Turkey, Erdogan said during a speech he gave at his holiday congress. A d The fluctuations of the last few days certainly do not reflect the fundamentals of the Turkish economy, the real dynamics, the potential or its future, he said. The Turkish leader also called on citizens to put any foreign currency or gold they kept at home in banks to help the economy. Erdogan addressed the nations with the aim of correcting troubled relations and attracting foreign investment. He continued the conciliatory rhetoric at his ruling Justice and Development Party’s congress on Wednesday. We will continue to shape our relations with all countries, from the United States to Russia, from the European Union to the Arab geography, in accordance with Turkey’s interests and the expectations of our people, Erdogan said. As a country in the heart of Africa, Asia and Europe, we do not have the luxury of turning our backs on either the east or the west. Despite currency difficulties since mid-2018, Turkey has been one of the few countries to post economic growth in 2020, thanks to government stimulus measures, tax breaks and cheap credit from public banks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

