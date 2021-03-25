North Korea launches ballistic missiles at Sea of ​​Japan





North Korea launched a pair of missiles for the second time in a week.

The launches were confirmed to ABC News by a US official and South Korean joint chiefs of staff. The US official said two ballistic missiles were fired into the Sea of ​​Japan.

“North Korea this morning fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea from South Hamkyung Province,” the South Korean government said in a statement. “South Korea and US intelligence are looking for additional information.”

“As our military increased awareness and surveillance, the Republic of Korea and the United States [officials] work closely together and stay ready, ”he added.

At least one was a medium-range ballistic missile, a US official told ABC News.

One may be a new variant, the official told ABC News, but it’s unclear exactly what type of ballistic missiles were launched. South Korean officials said the missiles traveled about 450 kilometers at an altitude of 60 kilometers.

“We are aware of the North Korean missile launches this morning in the East Sea,” Captain Mike Kafka, spokesman for the United States Indo-Pacific Command, said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will consult closely with our allies and partners.” This activity highlights the threat that North Korea’s illicit weapons program poses to its neighbors and the international community. The United States’ commitment to defend the Republic of Korea and Japan remains strong. “

North Korea also fired two short-range missiles on Saturday and Sunday, although the launches were not reported by the United States until Tuesday.

Officials in the Biden administration played down missile launches over the weekend.

“We see this action under the category of normal activities,” a senior administration official told reporters.

The launches over the weekend were the first since President Joe Biden moved into the White House. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited South Korea last week to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The previous administration had strained relations with North Korea. Former President Donald Trump held several meetings with dictator Kim Jong Un during his tenure, the first president to do so.

Kim has not performed long-range missile tests since Trump met him in 2018, although he restarted smaller missile tests under the Trump administration.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is scheduled to hold talks in Washington with his counterparts in Japan and South Korea next week on next steps to be taken on North Korea.

Martha Raddatz of ABC News contributed to this report.

