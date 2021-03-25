Ready Pak Jokowi! Tjahjo cuts vacancies for civil servants sitting right behind desks





Jakarta – The Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB), Tjahjo Kumolo, said in Selection of candidates for the civil state apparatus (CASN) or PNS 2021 will focus on recruiting technical staff. As requested by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), more ASNs should go directly to the field or be close to the community, not just administrative staff. “This is in line with the leadership of President Joko Widodo at the PANRB ministry, in order to increase the number of technical staff who can go directly to the community in order to reduce ASNs performing administrative tasks,” Tjahjo explained in his statement. press release, Wednesday (3/25/2021). Tjahjo pointed out that in order to comply with the president’s directive, this year’s ASN receipts are intended for civil servants, government employees under contract of employment (PPPK) and official schools. A total of 1 million trainings for PPPK teachers, as well as 83,000 trainings for the central government were allocated to non-teachers of CPNS and PPPK and 189,000 trainings for local communities which were also allocated to non-teachers. CPNS and PPPK teachers. It is said that the formation with the most allowances is deep CASN selection The year 2021 for the central government includes positions as lecturers, prison guards, family planning counselors, forensic analysts and examiners. Meanwhile, the largest allocation for the provincial government consists of teaching posts, namely guidance-counseling teachers, computer science and computer science teachers, as well as math teachers, health personnel, namely nurses, doctors and assistant pharmacists. Meanwhile, technical positions include the IT administrator, forest police, and plant seeds supervisor. For district and city administrations, the largest allocation also consists of teaching posts, health staff posts and technical posts. Teaching positions include classroom teachers, physical education, sports, and health and counseling teachers. The most needed health worker positions are nurses, midwives and doctors. At the same time, for technical positions, among others, agricultural instructor, auditor and responsible for purchasing goods / services. Tjahjo presented the proposal vacant jobs PPPK training for religious teachers, PANRB Ministry continues to coordinate with Ministry of Religions, Ministry of Education and Culture, Ministry of Interior and State Civil Service Agency ( BKN). In the training of one million PPPK teachers, proposals for training religious teachers in public schools will be taken into account. (fdl / fdl)

