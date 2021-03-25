Pakistan’s national sports policy forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan without consulting stakeholders





Daily sports activities taking place at Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. Photo: Twitter / Pakistan Sports Board Sports policy sent to prime minister without consulting us, key stakeholders say. The secretary of the Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination confirms the new sports policy sent to the Prime Minister for approval.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national sports policy was reportedly reconstituted and sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval by the Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination (IPC) without considering key players, The News reported Thursday.

The department is responsible for coordination between the federal and provincial governments.

IPC Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, a former holder of the color of chess and bridge, admitted that the new sports policy had been sent to the prime minister for approval.

Read more: E-Sports to obtain regular status in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

The publication reported that a committee formed on June 8, 2020 after a Pakistan Sports Boards (PSB) executive committee meeting also has “no idea” whether the policy has been rewritten.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan, IPC Secretary, renowned former athlete, representative of Higher Education Commission and PSB legal adviser are part of this committee.

Saifullah was not aware of any meeting of the National Sports Policy Advisory Committee.

I only know that a committee was formed in June 2020 and I am one of the members of that committee. I haven’t even seen the notification yet. No one from the ministry called me for such a meeting, Saifullah said as quoted by The News.

He believes that the contribution of the federations is essential.

Saifullah said he was happy to hear that there were two federation members on the committee. “Since we are stakeholders, I hope that all the main federations will be consulted before such a step,” said Saifullah.

Read more: Meet Kashmala Batool, the only female referee of the 13th National Women’s Football Championship

The President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brigadier (retired), Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, was also in the dark about any sports policy transmitted to the Prime Minister.

He did not believe that it was possible for the IPC ministry to finalize a sports policy without consulting stakeholders.

“Hockey is our national sport and as such it is a big player. We weren’t consulted, so I don’t think anything like that could have happened, he said.

The biggest stakeholder, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), has no idea when a policy is finalized.

No one from the department consulted us on this. We were not informed of such a move. No one from the department invited us to a meeting where the policy was to be discussed. I don’t think that’s possible, said POA secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood.

What is the national sports policy?

The national sports policy was first developed in 2001.

It was then revised in 2005. It was never revised following the 18th Amendment and a realistic approach was never taken given the changing scenario of devolution of the majority of powers to the provinces.

Read more: How many coronavirus tests will the Pakistan cricket team have to perform before the South Africa tour?

It is widely accepted that there is more need to revise the policy with the consent of stakeholders.

In addition to building the confidence of the federations and the POA, journalists, sponsors and the Pakistan Anti-Doping Authority must also be involved before finalizing such a policy. However, no meeting or seminar has ever been organized by the ministry or the PSB to discuss the main features of the policy.

Sport policy does not belong to the ministry but to the stakeholders. It is not something that should be finalized by sitting alone or in camera. Prime Minister Imran Khan has always called for open debate before finalizing any thorny issues, a federation official said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos