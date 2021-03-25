Environmentalists sue to save protection against spotted owl logging





PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit to preserve the protection of 3.4 million acres (1.4 million hectares) of Spotted Owl habitat north of the Canada border. -american north of California, the latest salute in a legal battle over logging in federal old growth forests that are critical nesting sites for species at risk.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reduced the area of ​​federally protected old growth forests by a third in the final days of President Donald Trumps’ administration, a move that was applauded by the lumber industry. Democratic lawmakers have called for reducing forest protections to potential scientific interference and have called for an investigation.

The administration of President Joe Bidens has since temporarily delayed the entry into force of these new rules in order to review the decision.

The little owl prefers to nest in old growth forests and was listed as threatened by the federal government in 1990, a move that radically reshaped the economic landscape of the Pacific Northwest lumber industry and pitted environmentalists against lumberjacks. The dark-eyed bird was rejected for an upgrade to endangered status last year by the Fish and Wildlife Service, despite losing nearly 4% of its population per year.

Even though there is a decent indication that the administration (Biden) is taking a second look, we wanted to leave no room for error, said Susan Jane Brown of the Western Environmental Law Center, a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Portland, Oregon. .

Brown has estimated that there are less than 2,000 breeding pairs of owls left in the wild, but no one is sure.

The lumber industry has made it clear they love the final rule and the elimination of 3.4 million acres of critical habitat, she said.

Timber interests, including the American Forest Resource Council, filed a lawsuit earlier this month challenging the delay in implementing the new reduced habitat protections and saying that the forest in question does not is not used by northern spotted owls.

Existing protections over logging in federal old growth forests in the western United States have cost more than $ 1 billion to communities in the Pacific Northwest that depend on the lumber industry and have devastated them. rural communities by cutting hundreds of jobs, according to the group.

The 3.4 million acres (1.4 million hectares) at the heart of the two pursuits include all of the O&C Oregon land, which is a large forest area. The more than 2 million acres (809,000 hectares) are distributed in a checkerboard pattern across 18 counties in western Oregon.

The Fish and Wildlife Service agreed in a deal with the lumber industry to reassess the Spotted Owl’s protected territory following a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving another government-protected species. federal.

The Trump administration has decided to roll back protections for waterways and wetlands, narrow protections for endangered wildlife, and open more public land for oil and gas drilling.

For decades, the federal government has been trying to save the Northern Spotted Owl, a native bird that has sparked an intense battle for logging in Washington, Oregon and California. Old Douglas firs, many 100 to 200 years old, are preferred by the owl, are also of great value to lumberjacks.

After the owl was listed under the Endangered Species Act, earning it a cover of Time magazine, U.S. officials halted logging of millions of acres of old-growth forests on federal lands to protect bird habitat. But the population has been steadily declining and it faces other threats from barred owl competition and climate change.

The Fish and Wildlife Service has since said the northern spotted owl warrants upgrading to the most endangered status due to the continuing decline in the population. But the agency did not do so last year, saying other species were given a higher priority.

Home Secretary Deb Haaland, in her first public appearance since taking office on Wednesday, briefly touched on the Trump administration’s actions to undermine key provisions of the Endangered Species Act without specifically mentioning the northern spotted owl.

We will take a closer look at all of these revisions and consider what steps need to be taken to ensure that all states, Indian tribes, private landowners, and federal agencies have the tools we need to conserve the Americas’ natural heritage and strengthen our economy, Haaland mentioned.

_____

Associate Press Editor Matthew Daly in Washington, DC contributed to this report.

____

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos