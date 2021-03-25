Anti-Modi protests and heinous attack on Chhatra leagues





The attack that the Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, carried out on Tuesday on student groups, composed mainly of left-wing organizations, who protested against the planned visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi close to teacher-student The center on the Dhaka University campus is worrying in several ways. The Chhatra League attack with bricks and sticks in the afternoon on the student protests left 20 people injured, who had to be sent to hospital for treatment. The Chhatra League also snatched an effigy of Narendra Modi from members of a left-wing student organization. The students in question were organizing protests against the Indian Prime Minister’s March 26-27 visit to Bangladesh due to Narendra Modi’s extreme anti-Muslim religious communalism and the program in India’s upper hand Gujarat led by Modi, in the form of a death of Bangladeshis at the hands of Indian border guards, bilateral issues which are in the interests of Bangladesh left open by India, India’s use of the national registry of citizens of Assam claiming to pressure Bangladesh and India having almost everything in their own best interests by wringing their Bangladesh arms. In view of all this, the protests against the Indian Prime Minister are fair and democratic, which is widespread around the world. While the protests in question against Modi’s visit, born of widespread resentment against India for doing all this, are justified, the government of the day should instead, and would do better, side by side to review its policy. subordinate foreigner to India, use the protests as a device to pressure India for the settlement of all issues that are in Bangladesh’s best interest – the thorniest of them, besides of the question of the death of Bangladeshis at the borders, are the agreements on the sharing of water of the common rivers, the trade – and the problems related to export and import which have a negative impact on the domestic market. of Bangladesh, transit and transshipment issues, land border issues and fence issues along the border in violation of international law, etc. a device to pressure India for the resolution of unresolved issues – the same kind of which are also being noticed around the world – the student wing of leader Awami Lea Gue has aggressively attacked student protesters in a similar way to what could be a reality in India in cases where Modi is opposed and the wings of the Bharatiya Janata party attacking the protesters. Such an attack also reeks of the tacit approval of high-ranking people in the ruling party structure. The ruling party must therefore stop using its student and other wings to thwart democratically organized protests against issues that run counter to Bangladesh’s interests. He must do a soul-searching and revise his foreign policy so that he can use these protests and dissensions in the interest of the country. The government must also launch a credible investigation into the incident in question and hold to account all those who attacked the students who were demonstrating peacefully during Narendra Modi’s visit.







