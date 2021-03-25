The state in Kashmir shouldn’t just come for a dialogue with Pakistan. India must ask for more





At first glance, the speech of Pakistani army chief General Qamar Bajwa during the first Islamabad Security Dialogue (ISD) signaled a 180-degree shift in Pakistan’s strategic direction. The emphasis on geo-economics rather than geopolitics was both refreshing and rational. Gen Bajwa pressed all the correct buttons; says all the right things. It looked reasonable and reflected a degree of realism not normally associated with Pakistani general officers. But as the old saying goes, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Considering the huge gulf that exists between the moving speech of the de facto ruler of Pakistan and the reality on the ground, what is one to make of what Bajwa said? Do Pakistan and its mighty armed forces really want to bury the past and move on? Or was the entire speech nothing more than a clever attempt to redefine Pakistan’s image and present it as a peace-loving nation?

A senior federal minister under Imran Khan seems to think the speech was primarily aimed at projecting a positive image of Pakistan. According to him, the Bajwa speech was not aimed at India but at the rest of the world. The Pakistani government has drafted a document that adds weight to this disclosure by the minister, which details the model Pakistan must follow to sell its national narrative to a foreign audience. The Bajwas speech is roughly in line with the strategic communication guidelines given in the document. If indeed the speech is nothing more than an exercise in image building, it is clear that the future peace process with India will not go very far.

Both countries, of course, will go through the moves to earn brownie points. Efforts will be made to lower the rhetoric and create a positive atmosphere. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken the lead in this area by wishing his counterpart from COVID-19 a speedy recovery and also extended his wishes to the Pakistani people on their national holiday. There will be meetings between officials, including at the political level. It is possible that some sort of roadmap, on how to move forward, will also be negotiated, essentially discussions. In the midst of it all, there will be the usual Track-II unofficial meetups, sports exchanges, weird cultural exchanges, and more. Both parties will try to show that they are open to engagement. Neither side will want the other to gain diplomatic points by sounding rude and refusing the engagement. But in the end, because the two sides will re-engage not to make a breakthrough but to have a breakwater against foreign pressures, it is only a matter of time before the whole fragile edifice under construction. collapses again. This will happen because, other than cosmetics, nothing would have changed on the ground. The best that can be hoped for is that there will be a mechanism in place presumably on the back channel operating between institutions in the two countries to keep things from getting out of hand.

The other possibility, which requires something much bigger than a leap of faith to even consider, is that things could actually change. What if the Pakistani military establishment realizes that the cost of the conflict with India is no longer lasting? It is no longer just the direct economic and other costs of hostility with India, but also the opportunity costs of the conflict that are proving to be extremely costly. General Bajwas’ speech was full of buzzwords like connectivity, regional integration, human security, and trade and transit corridors. All of these concepts are necessary for a foreign policy that places the geo-economy at its center. Bajwa tried to sell Pakistan’s geostrategic location as a bridge between civilizations and a link between regional economies. He spoke of the opportunity to unlock the untapped potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

But all of these great projects will remain unachievable without India. Perhaps Pakistani generals have finally smelled of coffee and opened up a veritable atlas to realize that without access to India Pakistan is a suspension bridge in the air. Connecting West Asia to East Asia, or Central Asia to South Asia, is not possible without India. The relevance of Pakistan’s geostrategic situation in the context of geo-economy is only in relation to India, a market of 1.3 billion people and an economy which by the end of this decade, is expected to become the third largest in the world with a GDP of over US $ 5 trillion. But since August 2019, Pakistan has cut all trade and commercial ties with India. Obviously, if Pakistan takes geo-economy, connectivity seriously and emerges as a trade and transit hub, it must break the deadlock into which it has been pushed by unsustainable Indian politics, untenable and unsustainable of Imran Khan.

But that’s easier said than done because, as Bajwa said, without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute by peaceful means, the sub-continental rapprochement process will always remain susceptible to derailment. that Pakistan was ready for the resumption of the peace process or a meaningful dialogue but first India should create an enabling environment in Jammu and Kashmir. Because Bajwa said in his speech that Pakistan is making a deliberate choice based on rationality to resolve all outstanding issues with its neighbors through dialogue in a dignified and peaceful manner, it is assumed that when he talks about the environment auspicious, he does not speak of the UN. resolutions nor on overturning the constitutional reforms made in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. In his speech, at least, he did not mention these two preconditions. If a dialogue depends on these preconditions, then it will be dead before it even begins.

Here’s the thing: If Bajwa and his military are reconciled to bury the past, then they will have to recognize and accept the fact that after August 2019 a new situation prevails in Jammu and Kashmir. Going back in time at J&K is simply not offered, if at all. The best that can be hoped for is the restoration of the state. But this will either be the result of a judicial verdict or a decision by the executive. If it is the latter, then ideally it should not be done to pave the way for a dialogue; rather it should be the result of something tangible that Pakistan is doing to stop the flow of terrorists, the supply of arms and money to terrorists, the training and operational leadership given to terrorists, and the propaganda support given to terrorists. terrorists in the territory of the Union.

While India could certainly agree to have a conversation with Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir, it is quite illusory for anyone to think that India would one day be ready to barter Kashmir or make a move. compromise on its sovereignty at J&K, ie to gain access to Afghanistan and beyond. Central Asia, or even be part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). At the very least, such thinking betrays a staggering ignorance not only of India, but also of the basic economy, international trade, and the strategic imperatives and nationalist impulses that go into shaping Indian policy. But Pakistani policymakers, analysts and commentators who draw inspiration from the men in khaki uniforms, are notorious enough to live in an alternate reality in which they invariably misread, misinterpret, and miscalculate India.

Bajwas, and presumably the Pakistani armies, the geo-economic vision rests on four pillars: lasting and lasting peace at home and abroad; non-interference of any kind in the internal affairs of our neighboring and regional countries; intra-regional trade and connectivity; and sustainable development and prosperity through the creation of investment and economic poles in the region. The last two pillars of this vision depend on the construction of the first two pillars. Without the first two pillars, the last two make no sense. So far, however, there is no evidence that Pakistan has taken significant steps to secure peace in the region or to stop interfering in the internal affairs of its neighbors to the east and west. This is essential because the whole geo-economic vision will only stand a chance as a composite package. Pakistan cannot choose some parts of connectivity, regional integration, position itself as a trade and transit hub and reject other parts like normalization of ties with India or continue to fuel the violence in Afghanistan. In this sense, both Afghanistan and India are central to the future vision of Pakistanis.

But, very clearly, the implementation of the grand vision that General Bajwa expressed will remain a dream until Pakistan takes the floor. It won’t be easy at all. There will be a lot of opposition from inside Pakistan, not only from the civilian street, but also from the army base. What Bajwa is trying to do, assuming he is trying to do it, is far more ambitious than what his predecessor Pervez Musharraf attempted with his four point formula. As long as Musharraf was at the helm, everyone, including the generals, accompanied him. But by the time he took off his uniform, his formula was scrapped. If the backlash is very severe, the military will simply revert to its previous strategic model.

As for India, while she is ready to dance this dance, she will follow with great attention and with great skepticism every move and every step that Pakistan takes. India will not let its guard down for a moment or let itself be seduced by the seductive words coming from Pakistan (at least we hope). If things go in the right direction, India will be happy to dance; but if Pakistan regains its shape and tries again to stab India in the back, it will give it another opportunity to expose the treachery and betrayal of the Pakistani people to the world.

Sushant Sareen is Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation. Opinions are personal.

The article first appeared on the Observer Research Foundation website.

