Hugh Grant tweeted criticism of Boris Johnson for exploiting the pandemic ”

Always heartwarming to see this government exploit a pandemic to enrich its friends and donors are the controversial words tweeted by Hugh Grant this week. Grant tweed his opinion alongside a thread from a social media reporting account called The citizens who read, BREAKING: The company awarded $ 16.2 million on several contracts Covid-19 has extensive ties to the Tories. It is always heartwarming to see this government exploit a pandemic to enrich its friends and donors. https://t.co/Uvxg5XavWI Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 23, 2021 Softcat Plc not only has a conservative donor director, but Lord Nash, a life peer and mega-donor, owns shares in it. The post concerns an award-winning UK IT company million through multiple coronavirus contracts and has extensive ties to the Tories. The post has currently received 4,367 retweets and 15,500 likes. Many fans tweeted their support and backed Grant. All this getting rich in suffering makes me absolutely disgusted. The government could have run the whole crisis like a non-profit emergency fund, but instead we see corruption and irresponsibility. How can these people sleep at night while enjoying the pain? Responded to a user. When the British press house The independentapproached the cabinet for comment, a Cabinet Office spokesperson said: Non-executive directors declare any relevant interests in their appointment, which are transparently published each year, and they follow the code of conduct for members of the advice to public bodies. Their independent advice brings an outside perspective to review government business and ensure value for taxpayers’ money. A Tweet in the thread explains in more detail who exactly Softcat Plc is. Softcat Plc is an IT infrastructure / services company that has secured $ 16.2 million since February 2020 on 11 different Covid-related deals. These range from working in the health care department to supporting the Student Loans Company & DWP. In the past, Grant has spoken out about sharing his political views, often voicing criticism of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In 2019, he sent an angry tweet telling Johnson to fuck off and call parliament a little bunch of masturbating prefects. You are not going to fuck with the future of my children. You will not destroy the freedoms that my grandfather fought in two world wars. Fuck you over-promoted rubber bath toy Britain is revolted by you and you little bunch of masturbating prefects. https://t.co/Oc0xwLI6dI Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) August 28, 2019 The aggressive tweet has turned into a jar and as of now it has racked up nearly 350,000 likes and 96,000 shares.







