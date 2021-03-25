Erdogan calls on Turks to back the lira, investors fear currency crisis

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a Republic Day ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey on October 29, 2020. Presidential Press Office | Reuters

Inflation, currency decline and rapid depletion of foreign exchange reserves: these are among the risks emerging market investors and economists warn following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s sacking of his hawkish former central bank chief this weekend. The move, which represented the third such layoff in two years, caused the value of the Turkish lira to fall. But Erdogan maintains that the economy is doing very well, telling his ruling AK Party members in a speech Wednesday that this week’s market volatility does not reflect Turkey’s economic reality, according to a Reuters translation. In the same speech, however, he urged the Turks to sell their currency assets and gold and buy lira-based financial instruments, in an effort to stabilize the struggling currency which is lost 10% of its value since Friday. “The return of volatility,” read the headline of a Barclays analyst note on Monday. “The risk of a currency crisis is increasing,” wrote London-based Capital Economics. He described how former central bank governor Naci Agbal, who set out to tackle Turkey’s double-digit inflation by raising its key interest rate by 875 basis points since taking office in November , had permeated investor confidence. But Erdogan has long been of the unorthodox view that higher interest rates cause inflation and are “bad.” Analysts say it was only a matter of time before Agbal was replaced by someone more malleable in Erdogan’s views, stoking investor fears over the central bank’s lack of autonomy and a coming inflation and currency crisis.

Agbal’s replacement, Sahap Kavcioglu, say many Turkish experts, lacks experience in the field and is used to criticizing interest rate hikes, raising concerns about runaway inflation. “It looks like the central bank’s efforts to tackle the country’s inflation problem may come to an end and that a messy balance of payments crisis has become (once again) a real possibility,” Jason wrote. Tuvey, Senior Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics. . Turkey’s inflation is 15%, youth unemployment is 25% and the dollar is up more than 10% on the lira since the layoff. “Agbal’s summary dismissal is among the most counterproductive government actions in Turkey’s recent history,” Erik Meyersson, senior economist at Handelsbanken Macro Research in Stockholm, told CNBC. “This will instantly erode any credibility gained during the Agbal, increase the risk premium on Turkish financial assets and force the remaining policymakers to walk an even harder tightrope in the future.” The Turkish presidential office did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Impact on other markets?

When the lira fell sharply due to similar fears about Turkey’s monetary policy in May 2018, the impact rocked many Spanish and French banks, which were heavily exposed to Turkish assets. Now that’s less of a problem, said Can Selcuki, managing director of Istanbul Economics Research. “I doubt this will lead to nonperforming loans that could pose a risk to foreign banks,” Selcuki told CNBC. “The level of the lira is not unprecedented, so the company is used to it,” and those who became insolvent did so during the previous currency decline, he added.

The Spanish banking sector leads in terms of exposure to the Turkish public sector with $ 14.7 billion in Turkish assets, including government bonds, up from $ 20.82 billion in spring 2018, followed by France with $ 6.4 billion, up from $ 7.1 billion in 2018, according to S&P Global. And for emerging markets, analysts also see limited contagion risk. “You may see limited risk reduction, but I don’t think it will be contagion,” Standard Chartered’s Divya Devesh said Monday, adding that there may be risk reduction on the part of investors from retail holding Turkish lira, in particular. in Japan. “I don’t think this has the potential to lead to wider market contagion over the past couple of years. I think the markets have come to view Turkey as a case of very idiosyncratic emerging market risk,” a- he declared.

Lack of reserves

So the rest of the world may be safer than it used to be, but Turkey looks set for a tough road, especially if the new central bank chief maintains his accommodative outlook. “The pressure on the TRY (Turkish lira) is likely to increase,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note Monday. The Turkish central bank’s previous strategy to consolidate the lira was to buy more currency with dollars, thus burning its foreign exchange reserves.