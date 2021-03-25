People’s war is the key to the victory of the poverty reduction campaign

Shuanghu County, Tibet Autonomous Region, was removed from the poor list on December 9, 2019. As of October 2020, around 35,000 resettlement areas have been built across the country and over 2.66 million people have been resettled. Resettlement housing units were built for the poor. Over 9.6 million poor people have moved to new homes.

On February 25, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China had achieved a “complete victory” in its fight against poverty. As reported, the last 98.99 million rural residents living below the current poverty line have all got rid of poverty in the past eight years. China has indeed created a “miracle”.

Undeniably, our world today is undergoing profound changes in the face of problems that have not been seen for over a century. The current pandemic is further widening the gap between rich and poor and inflicting poverty on more people. According to the World Bank, it is estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic will lift the population out of extreme poverty to probably 150 million by 2021. Now is the time for humanity to act together.

As one can imagine, reducing poverty in a country as populous as China is not an easy task. As we face the threat of poverty and unbalanced development around the world, as UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres says, China can offer its experience to other countries in a meaningful way.

To completely eradicate absolute poverty in China, the central and local governments have worked closely together, waging a “people’s war” by removing the obstacles that block the pursuit of people for a better standard of living.

For example, people living in difficult mountainous areas, including 1,400 Tajik residents in the Pamir mountain area of ​​Xinjiang, have been moved to areas with better infrastructure, including medical, education and transportation facilities. More than 20 million poor patients across the country have received advanced medical care. Drinking water projects in rural communities are gradually being improved to ensure water safety. 17,581 modernized drinking water installations in Tibet alone provide more than 2 million farmers and herders with access to safe drinking water.

In addition, 255,000 teams were dispatched to provide support on the ground and more than 3 million people went to the campaign as 3 special commissioners for the fight against poverty, among whom more than 1,800 executives have. lost his life due to various factors.

In addition to political and financial support, China mobilizes the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of the underprivileged to encourage them to create wealth through their own efforts. The state focuses on cultural diversity and encourages the rural poor to make good use of their knowledge and time-tested abilities to develop and promote regional culture. As a result, sectors such as traditional crafts, regional specialties and local arts are flourishing, providing a way for younger generations to start businesses in their familiar fields.

To some extent, China’s poverty reduction reflects its views on protecting human rights. China’s actions demonstrate that it believes human rights are about practical issues directly related to people’s livelihoods, such as the right to fresh water, to adequate and healthy food, to education and medical services.

China’s experience, as a valuable lesson, has been brought to other countries, such as Argentina, Cambodia and Brazil, and it will benefit more people with the help of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which improves connectivity. The Belt and Road Initiative, when implemented to its full potential, could “lift 7.6 million people out of extreme poverty and 32 million people out of moderate poverty”, according to the report. World Bank.

While the international community gives high marks to China’s achievements, some Western media continue to challenge China’s poverty reduction efforts with arguments that seem reasonable at first glance.

Some have claimed that China has set a fairly low and easy to achieve poverty line. On the contrary, China has always taken the World Bank’s poverty standards and purchasing power parity into account when setting its poverty line, and its poverty line remains higher than that of the Bank and the United States. United Nations Agenda 2030.

Some have argued that reducing poverty in China is unsustainable and a vanity project. However, this argument ignores the fact that China has set a five-year transition period to ensure that all assistance and support policies are fully implemented and sustainable in the long term. The transition period helps fine-tune policies and keeps poverty reduction in China high on the central government’s agenda.

At this critical time, unity and cooperation is the only right choice countries need to make. Truly sharing the fruits of social development and technological progress is the only way for all countries to win the war on poverty.

The author is a news commentator. [email protected]