Fossil fuel industry turns to far-right authoritarians

In March, the world’s leading consulting firm IHS Markit held his CERAWeek conference, billed as the “first global energy event “bringing together “Who’s Who list of the global energy industry.“The keynote speaker at the conference and recipient of the Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award was Indian Prime Minister NarendraModi.

Recently I wrote an article titled “Fascism fueled by fossils, “on the financial and political support of the fossil fuel industry to the far right of US politics. But the industry’s open support for these dangerous policies is clearly not confined to a single country.

The fascist movement in India

Modi belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is openly recognizedincluding by officials of the BJP as the political arm of an organization called Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The ideological links between the RSS and European fascism date back to the beginnings of the RSS in the 1920sand 30s, as I have documented detail earlier. It’s not just a historical footnote, it almost took 70years for the RSS to distance itself from the overtly fascist views of its precocious leadership.

Even if IHS Markit were to be given the benefit of the doubt for not knowing about the history of India almost a century ago, there are many recent developments that they should have been aware of or were perfectly prepared to neglect.

In the year and a half since his re-election in 2019, the Modi government moved at terrifying speed to transform India into an atheocratic and ethno-nationalist Hindu nation. In the northeastern state of Assam, he opened a citizenship registry to determine who is a “lawful Indian citizen who excludes Muslims and the transgender community. People who have been made stateless on their own land are detained concentration camps.

Elsewhere, in the conflict-torn Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, the BJP government has unilaterally escalated an ongoing conflict by suppressing Item 370 of the Indian Constitution and unleash horrific human rights violations under the guise of longest internet cut ever in a predominantly democratic country.

The systematic exclusion of Muslims from equal rights in India has become much more blatant with the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which granted selective naturalization rights to non-Muslim migrants from neighboring Muslim-majority countries.

This BJP-led attack on human rights in India has also spread to Dalits and adivasis (people from lower Hindu castes and indigenous peoples, respectively), political activists, and journalists whose reports challenge the government’s version of the truth. Particularly horrific is the impunity with which upper-caste Hindus have raped and murdered Dalit women in acts of violence that have become terribly common in India.

Indian farmers revolt

This was all before the revolt of Indian farmers.

Indian farmers protest against three laws that change the agricultural supply system in India, giving agribusiness more power to lower prices and impose unfavorable conditions This is of particular concern given the very close political ties between the ruling BJP and big business.

As much as 43 percent of India’s labor force works enough in the agricultural sector to make the peasant movement the biggest protest movement in human history.

BJP government’s response to farmers’ protest is consistent with their approach all protest and dissent: persecution of activists Work in solidarity with farmers, attacks against journalists covering protests and violent repression of the protests themselves.

None of this could be unknown to the organizers of CERAWeek. Why then did they choose to honor the head of an atotalitarian state who tightens his grip on a country which is home to one sixth of the world’s population?

India as an extractivist and fascist state

To understand the possible motives for a fossil fuel consultancy to become the head of the Afascist regime at its annual energy industry event, we need to examine the corporate links of the BJP.

Among these, the main ones are close relationship the BJP (and Prime Minister Modi personally) has with Gautam Adani, founder and head of ahuge business conglomerate with interests in a wide range of industries which include coal, natural gas, and fossil fuel utilities. His company has its own human rights and environmental background India and internationally.

The company’s Carmichael mine project in Australia has become very controversial. It’s an assault on the traditional sacred lands of indigenous people Wangan and Jagalingou peoples, and will be disastrous for the earth’s climate and for scarce water access in drought-stricken Queensland.

It’s not just about the close relationship between the BJP government and a powerful billionaire. The BJP government is pursuing a supremacist political project that includes a “nationalist claim to lands and resources, to the detriment of the Adivasi peoples and other traditional communities. Political and political support for fossil fuel extractivism is an integral part of this agenda.

For example, the government announced an auction of blocks of land for expanded coal mining in 2020, without the consent of the Adivasis and other local populations. More … than 60 percent some blocks have a majority Adivasi population. Unsurprisingly, the Adani Group is abest bidder in thisauction.

Government says increased charcoal production resulting from auction will boost “autonomy“a possible prelude to characterizing the opposition of the Adivasis and other affected communities as acts of sedition. The Modi government is adept at characterizing opposition to its program as seditious, like their recent attacks sure journalists and activists Display.

In addition, the government has already embarked on asystematic smear campaign to link the protests led by Adivasi against resource extraction to “terrorism.”

Fossil-fueled fascism goes global

The dependence of the fossil fuel industry on government grants and bailouts on one side and on ruthless state power at overcome opposition their polluting activities on the other hand is a long-standing global phenomenon.

This is the case in the United States, where the industry has supplied financial and political support to right-wing extremist politics, and benefited from crony capitalism in the form of deregulation, bailouts, and draconian laws criminalizing peaceful protests.

In India, we saw how a fossil fuel billionaire helped Modi rise to power and how the industry as a whole benefited from his government’s policies. And in countries like Saudi Arabia, the separation between big oil and authoritarian government does not exist at Akk. They are identical.

As climate change intensifies and world opinion turns increasingly against fossil fuels, the industry will resort to increasingly desperate measures to survive, including outright backing the fascists who support their program. We must dismantle this industry with a just transition for the workers it employs and the communities it supports not only for the survival of our planet, but also for global democracy.

This article was produced in collaboration with Foreign policy in brief.