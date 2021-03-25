Extreme weather conditions in KP – Journal





ONCE again, extreme weather conditions changed life in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Torrential rains, flash floods and isolated snowfall in Swat, Bajaur, Khyber, etc. have brought back the impending specter of climate change. On Tuesday, the second day the province was battered by downpours, a woman was killed while two others, including a minor, were injured in incidents related to a calamity. Nine houses were destroyed and 14 partially damaged. A village in Swat, along with neighboring hamlets, was cut off when a bridge leading to the area was washed away by flash floods.

Climate change weighs inexorably on Pakistan, one of the countries most affected by the global phenomenon. Extreme weather events seem to have become almost common. Last year, at least 16 people were killed in the province when heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods. Warmer-than-usual temperatures accelerate the melting of glaciers, which can lead to glacial lake-type flooding, or GLOFs, sending millions of cubic feet of water crashing into human dwellings. A report from the Department of Climate Change last year found that 33 of a total of 3,044 glacial lakes are sensitive to GLOF. For mountain communities in the north of the country, the devastation caused by the GLOF as well as the torrential downpours are exacerbated by deforestation. The hillsides bare of vegetation cannot break the momentum of the water rushing down the slopes, bringing not only tons of loose soil, but also huge boulders. Infrastructure such as wooden watermills are destroyed; damage is done to micro hydroelectric power stations and roads, causing a domino effect on various aspects of life. Prime Minister Imran Khan, through the Billion Tree Tsunami Project which has now expanded to the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project, has brought a sense of urgency to the importance of the rapid increase in Pakistani forest cover. At the same time, the time is needed to improve early warning systems and community disaster risk management in vulnerable areas.

Posted in Dawn on March 25, 2021

