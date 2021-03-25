Here is the bankrupt SBY infrastructure project completed in the Jokowi era

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is known for his desire to improve the Indonesian economy through infrastructure development. Not only by building new infrastructure, Jokowi is also noted for continuing the infrastructure projects that his predecessors had carried out. blocked.

Jokowi’s closest predecessor is Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). As the 6th President of Indonesia, SBY also has an interest in building infrastructure. However, most of these projects weren’t completed for one reason or another.

Jokowim mentioned the number of projects that have been blockedcaused by technical constraints such as land acquisition problems and the lack of political will. At least there are several projects that weren’t completed in the SBY era that were completed by the man who was born in Solo, the former governor of DKI Jakarta.





Project blockedThe first of the SBY era, which was continued by Jokowi, was the construction of the Pemalang-Semarang toll road. This project has been delayed since 2006. The Cimanggis-Cibitung toll highway is another project that was not completed in the SBY era.

Then there is the project to build the Red and White Bridge in eastern Indonesia, namely Ambon, which has been delayed since 2011. This project costs 772.9 billion.

In addition, there is the Kertajati Airport construction project in Majalengka which was proclaimed by SBY and then inaugurated in Jokowi’s time. blocked is the diversion of the river flow found at the end of the runway.

Construction of Kertajatih Airport is expected to cost up to IDR 10 trillion and requires an area of ​​approximately 1,800 hectares. Kertajati Airport is designed to have a 4,000 meter long runway that is longer than the Soekarno-Hatta airport.

Five years ago, Jokowij also highlighted 34 power plant construction projects in Indonesia blocked during the discussion of the construction project of a 35,000 MW power plant. At the meeting, Jokowi received a report on the project blockedconstruction began in 2008. This year coincided with the onset of the global financial crisis.

Now, there are several other projects that were not completed in the SBY era that will be continued. The first is the construction of the Hambalang Athletes’ Farm. The project, which absorbs a budget of around Rs 2.5 trillion, is expected to become an international sports training center.

However, during its construction, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) detected corrupt practices by a number of parties. The KPK found that there had been “collusion” between a number of parties since the planning of the construction of this project.

A number of names were also involved in the Hambalang corruption scandal, ranging from former Menpora Andi Mallarangeng, former operational director of PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Teuku Bagus Mukhamad Noor, to former Democratic Party chairman Anas Urbaningrum.

In an audit by the Supreme Control Agency (BPK), total state losses from the Hambalang project reached IDR 706 billion. This amount was obtained from the results of BPK’s investigative audit during the period 2012-2013 which was confirmed in court in several corruption cases, involving the names of senior officials at the time.

In addition, the BPK also found a payment for the Hambalang project which was inflated to Rp 514 billion. This report was also submitted to the BPKP for follow-up. Currently, Jokowitengah plans to take over this project.

The latest is the Umbulan Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM) project, Pasuruan Regency, East Java, which was inaugurated by Jokow Triangle yesterday or to be precise on Monday (3/22/2021).

This regional water source has been around since the days of the Dutch East Indian government, when the land of windmills was first discovered in 1916 or during colonial times. The first management at this time was carried out by Water Bedrij in 1917

However, the government started building the Umbulan SPAM after 45 years after its planning, namely in 1973. However, since then the construction of the project has suddenly disappeared.

Then under the leadership of SBY, the government took over this project since 2010 and the prequalification one year later, namely in 2011. Umbulan SPAM is the first water supply system project that uses the public partnership scheme. -private (PPP) and is included in the National Strategic and Priority Projects.

However, at that time, the project did not generate more interest from the private sector. The Umbulan SPAM project finally resumed during the time of President Jokowi’s administration.

This project costs up to Rs 2.05 billion, which PT Meda Adhya Tirta Umbulan, a consortium of PT Medco Gas Indonesia and PT Bangun Cipta Kontaktor, is currently working on.

The investment in the Umbulan SPAM project aims to circulate bulk water with a production capacity of 4000 liters of water per second with a transport network from the Umbulan sources to the five regional drinking water companies (PDAM) from the province of East Java, namely PDAM Surabaya. (1000 liters per second).), PDAM Pasuruan Regency (410 liters per second), PDAM Kota Pasuruan (110 liters per second), PDAM Sidoarjo City (1200 liters per second) and PDAM Kota Gresik (1000 per second).

This means that the Umbulan SPAM will operate a 92.3 km network of transport pipelines through 16 refueling points.

The scheme used in this project is Integrated operation transfer (BOT) with a 25-year concession period, covering the design, construction, operation, maintenance, financing of management facilities and transport networks.