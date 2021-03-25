Write a new chapter for ties

China and Laos take relations to a higher level in post-pandemic era

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Laos. Over the past six decades, the friendship between the two countries has withstood the vicissitudes of the international landscape to become even stronger.

China-Laos relations are not bilateral relations in the general sense, as they form a community with a shared future and broad common interests, President Xi Jinping said in 2013.

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus which turned into a severe pandemic last year, bilateral relations between the two countries have deepened, thanks to the joint efforts of the ruling parties and the peoples of both countries, a high level strategic orientation being a fundamental guarantee and a significant advantage. for their respective efforts to control the virus.

Since the novel coronavirus broke, President Xi has communicated with Laos’ top leader by phone and mail, sharing China’s experience and injecting strong momentum into the two countries to move their relationship forward.

Guided by their high-level strategies, China and Laos are championing the spirit of a community with a shared future in the fight against the virus. At the critical juncture of China’s fight, people from all walks of life in Laos have done their best to help China, offering packages of anti-pandemic assistance, including $ 700,000 in cash.

Less than five days after Laos announced its first confirmed case and requested assistance from China, the first group of Chinese experts flew to Vientiane, the capital of Laos. A second group arrived soon after to help them form a comprehensive set of tailor-made plans ranging from preventing imported cases to reducing the spread of COVID-19, helping Laos to do its prevention and control. pandemic in a more scientific and standardized way.

A Chinese-built COVID-19 nucleic acid testing lab has been re-commissioned and put into operation in Laos, comprehensively improving the Southeast Asian country’s ability to detect the virus.

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrived in Vientiane on February 8. sense of responsibility. China is delighted that Laos is one of the countries with the most remarkable achievements in pandemic prevention and control in the region.

With the standardization of pandemic prevention and control measures, the two countries are actively coordinating their pandemic control and economic recovery work, and making good use of the expedited service for personnel exchanges and speeding up the resumption of work and from production.

Through the joint efforts of both sides, building a community with a common future between China and Laos has overcome the impact of the pandemic and is on a fast track.

Despite the economic slowdown triggered by the pandemic, China’s investment in Laos has increased, reaching $ 1.163 billion in the first 10 months of 2020, an increase of more than 20% year-over-year.

The Vientiane-Vang Vieng expressway is open to traffic. The tunnel of the China-Laos railway project has been completed and half of the total track has been laid. The railway is expected to begin operations soon.

Eight China Aid projects in Laos progressed in an orderly fashion and pilot poverty reduction projects were launched in demonstration villages. Laos’ first modern refinery, jointly built by the two sides, has been officially commissioned, helping Laos to strengthen its capacity for independent development.

The two countries have successfully fulfilled their responsibilities as co-chairs of Lancang-Mekong cooperation, promoted the adoption of the Vientiane Declaration and made new contributions and injected positive energy into regional development cooperation during the pandemic.

This year also marks another important milestone for the development of bilateral relations. The Chinese Communist Party will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding, and China will embark on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country. The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party held its 11th National Congress in February, marking a new stage in the country’s national and socialist development.

China will take this opportunity to implement the action plan on building a China-Laos community with a common future, which was signed by the leaders of the ruling parties of the two countries, resolutely implement the demands. advances by the main leaders of both parties. and two countries, to write a new chapter for the relations between the two sides and nations in the new era, and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

The ruling parties of China and Laos uphold a people-centered development philosophy and see people’s desire for a better life as their goal. The Chinese side is ready to learn and support the efforts of the Lao people to create a better future.

China is still the largest developing country, and the CPC has always viewed development as the top priority to govern and rejuvenate the country while Laos strives to get rid of its backwardness and faces reforms and to difficult developmental tasks.

The Chinese side is also ready to work with Laos to strengthen the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China and Laos’ strategy to move from a landlocked country to a center linked to the land, advance the development of the China-Laos Economic Corridor. , and ensure that a community with a shared future between the two countries takes root and bears fruit.

CHANSON CHEN / CHINA DAILY



The author is the Chinese Ambassador to Laos.







