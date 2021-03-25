School, dispensary requested for the village of Lakki – Journal





LAKKI MARWAT: The inhabitants of the village of Dhoda have requested the opening of a college and a dispensary in the region to have access to health care and education.

The request was made during an open kutcheri hosted by the district administration here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb, AC Ishaq Ali Khan, District Police Officer Imran Khan and officials from relevant departments attended the event.

Residents said the village does not have middle and secondary schools requiring locals to attend schools in other areas for formal learning.

They also complained about the shortage of teachers in the region’s primary boys and girls schools and demanded the appointment of staff and upgrading from primary school to middle school.

A local elder complained that village patients had to go to the rural health center in Ahmadkhel for diagnosis and treatment.

While demanding the provision of health care to villagers at their doorstep, he also called for the provision of subsidized wheat flour.

Residents demanded funds for road repairs, solarization of water bodies and construction of dikes.

They demanded a crackdown on anti-social elements and drug traffickers.

The deputy commissioner gave orders to the officials concerned for the speedy resolution of the peoples’ problems.

He pledged the speedy appointment of teachers to schools and asked officials to submit the issue of modernizing schools to the relevant authorities for approval.

Mr. Haseeb assured residents of tube well repairs and solarization of water systems.

ENCOUNTERS: The district administration cleared encroachments along the Naserkhel Canal in Naurang town on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Umar bin Riaz and another AC Aminullah Khan oversaw the crackdown, which was carried out following the irrigation department’s complaint about illegal structures erected along the Naserkhel Canal.

The anti-encroachment squad of tehsil city administration and employees of the revenue and irrigation department removed these encroachments from the irrigation colony to the parade ground using machines. The additional deputy commissioner pledged strict action against land grabbers and invaders.

Posted in Dawn on March 25, 2021

