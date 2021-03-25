DPR Baleg: Jokowi wants state capital bill discussed immediately | INDONESIA: Report on Highlighting Topics | DW

Discussion of the previously silent State Capital Bill (IKN) has been included in the National Priority Legislation Program 2021 (Prolegnas).

The inclusion of the state capital bill in the Prolegnas 2021 priority has drawn criticism. DPR Baleg explained why the State Capital Bill was included in Priority 2021 Prolegnas.

“Indeed, the debate is natural in society because on the side of our fiscal space, is it possible that the project of the capital will continue”, declared the president of the DPR Baleg Supratman Andi Agtas to the journalists of the parliamentary complex, Senayan , Jakarta, Wednesday (03/24).

Funding by investment institutions

Regarding the funding of the IKN bill, Supratman said later there would be a separate process. Funding uses funds collected from investment institutions.

“But I want to make sure that why we agree, first because the job creation law has already established an investment finance institution, an endowment fund, so that later in the IKN funding process, it will be used through the funding of the investment institution, “he said.

Supratman is optimistic that with the formation of an investment finance agency, the nation’s capital bill construction plan will unfold. Otherwise, he said the process would be difficult because he couldn’t rely on ABPN.

“There is only one problem with this IKN, of course the results of the Bappenas study and the preparation of this bill are very ripe, the only obstacle we have is the funding process. If the financing of investments does not form, it is likely that this point will be difficult because our budgetary room for maneuver is very limited, especially in a pandemic period. refocusing all budgets are executed against the backdrop of economic recovery, ”he said.

Regent Penajam Paser Abdul Gafur, head of the region his region has chosen as the country’s capital, welcomed the state capital bill. Abdul Gofur hopes that the discussion of this bill will be accelerated.

“We hope that it will be facilitated and expedited to be approved in law. God willing, the citizens of East Kalimantan and East Indonesia are ready!” Abdul Gafur told reporters on Wednesday (03/24).

Abdul Gafur believed that the IKN election in East Kalimantan was an embodiment of the five principles of Pancasila.

“I think the development and what the president has implemented coincide with the fifth principle. Social justice for all Indonesian people,” he said.

He admitted that the government of North Penajam Paser was ready to build the nation’s capital. He expressed this availability because he saw a recurring problem related to the state capital in East Kalimantan.

“If the central government is incapable, it does not mean that there is no budget. If the policy is too high, because in Lemhanas it is also taught that high politics is low development. If the policy is too high. politics is low, God willing, development is high, “he said.

7 new capitals built from scratch Abuja Built and developed in the 1980s, Abuja replaced Lagos as the capital of Nigeria in 1991. Its more central location and easy access were the main reasons for the relocation of the capital. Since its development, Abuja has become one of the fastest growing cities in the world.

7 new capitals built from scratch Nursultan (Astana) Nursultan, which until early 2019 was still known as Astana, is the capital of Kazakhstan. Nursultan is named after the country’s former first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The capital was designed by a Japanese architect, Kisho Kurokawa and is famous for its futuristic designs.

7 new capitals built from scratch Brasilia This city officially became the capital of Brazil on April 21, 1960. Brasilia was deliberately built and developed to replace Rio de Janeiro which was overcrowded and very congested. In addition, the buildings are far from each other, which hinders the work of the government. The city was included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 1987.

7 new capitals built from scratch Canberra Canberra was not selected following a compromise between Sydney and Melbourne. The two cities were never considered the capital of Australia. Like other new capitals, Canberra is also a deliberately built city. Construction of the city began in 1913.

7 new capitals built from scratch Islamabad After the birth of Pakistan in 1947, they felt it necessary to choose a new capital that would showcase the diversity of the nation. Finally, the city was built in the 1960s to replace Karachi. Islamabad is also a clean, spacious city with a lot of green land compared to other cities in Pakistan.

7 new capitals built from scratch Naypyidaw Naypyidaw was built 320 kilometers from Myanmar’s former capital, Yangon, and was designated capital in 2005. Although it is four times the size of London, it does not have a high population.

7 new capitals built from scratch Egypt The new Egyptian capital is expected to be operational by mid-2020. However, it is reported that the new capital development project, worth $ 58 billion, is struggling to raise all the funds. It is said that the new urban area reaches 700 km and is 45 km from Cairo. (vv / yp) (from various sources) Author: Varinia Varinia



Jokowi wants IKN bill discussed immediately

Returning to DPR Chairman RI Baleg Supratman Andi Agtas, this Gerindra party politician revealed that President Jokowi wants the state capital bill discussed immediately. Supratman believes the bill’s concern is only the certainty of funding.

“The government and the parties supporting the government in parliament are already engaged. So the president wants this to happen immediately. And whether you like it or not, the important thing is that the discussion of the IKN bill is only related to the certainty of funding, “Supratman told reporters at Parliament Complex, Senayan., Jakarta, Wednesday (03/24).

As for the fact that there are still factions that do not agree with the IKN bill being included as a priority, Supratman understands that. It’s just that there are a few notes related to funding.

“Some factions are pushing this, yes my name is the PAN and the Democrats, but in essence they can understand that this is just a sign of concern. Don’t let the law pass but it can’t work “, did he declare.

“But the government has confidence with the instruments that are currently being built, I’m sure it will work,” he said. (Ed: gtp / rap)

