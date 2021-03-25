Boris Johnson urged end ‘dangerous’ secrecy on calls with foreign leaders





Boris Johnson has been urged to end the dangerous and disturbing precedent of hiding details of his phone calls with foreign officials from the public. It comes after Number 10 did not disclose Sunday phone calls with French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the vaccine escalation. Telephone calls between the Prime Minister and other foreign officials are generally in the public domain. Under normal circumstances, No10 publishes basic “reads” of PM calls with its overseas counterparts. And officials and diplomats are normally called to the appeals. It is understood that number 10 did not disclose the phone calls because they were considered “private”. Contested in yesterday’s appeals, the Prime Minister’s press secretary, Allegra Stratton, said Mr. Johnson’s future appeals would only be disclosed if “a decision is made” to that effect. Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran wrote to the prime minister today, urging him to immediately restore routine and regular disclosure of calls with foreign leaders. She wrote: The coronavirus pandemic has led to many changes in the way parliament and government have to work, but lower transparency and secret appeals shouldn’t be part of them.

Besides Ms Moran, the letter was signed by Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey and MPs Alistair Carmichael, Wendy Chamberlain, Daisy Cooper, Tim Farron, Wera Hobhouse, Christine Jardine, Sarah Olney, Jamie Stone and Munira Wilson . Ms Moran told the Mirror: Throughout this pandemic, this government’s transparency and accountability has been lacking. “And now we will no longer hear regularly when the Prime Minister has appeals with foreign leaders, which sets a dangerous and disturbing precedent.” We need reassurance that officials are still present on the Prime Minister’s calls that Boris Johnson has a history when it comes to his diplomatic background and we cannot afford to make mistakes right now. The Liberal Democrats have now written to the Prime Minister urging him to immediately restore the routine and regular disclosure of the calls he has with foreign leaders, and that readings are still being provided to the media. Asked about the appeals yesterday, Mr Johnsons official spokesperson said: The Prime Minister regularly addresses EU and EU leaders, as he has done last week and over the weekend. “We left last week, we said he had spoken to Ursula von der Leyen and we set out our position that he reiterated the importance of not placing import restrictions on vaccines.” Asked why the calls were being kept secret and whether there were any officials involved in the calls, the spokesperson said: “I obviously won’t go into details on specific calls, but as I do. Say, the Prime Minister speaks regularly to European leaders, his counterparts and, as I said, we have set out our position on this issue. ” Ms Stratton added, “We give you readings very regularly. “We will continue to do so as the decision is made to give you these readings.”







