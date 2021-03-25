RED ZONE FILES: good, bad and ignorant – Journal





PDM doesn’t seem to have a plan. PTI either. This, ladies and gentlemen, is the predicament today. Islamabad is inundated with confusion. There, in a corner, the opposition tries to show a courageous face in an almost desperate situation; here, in the other corner, the government of the PTI is smiling at its survival and nothing more really; and over there stands the great old establishment wondering: What now?

It is a miserable place for unhappy people who feel rather unhappy with the results of their actions over the past couple of years or so. Lots of miscalculations later, all stakeholders have one thing in mind: how to get the most out of a bad situation. The state of the red zone is rather dark.

This grim shadow casts a dark shadow over the general state of affairs evident in the capital. None symbolizes this gloom more than the ruling party itself. Perhaps it is enough to know that he survived a fear and that his Senate Speaker, Sadiq Sanjrani, seems safe now that Islamabad’s High Court has rejected Yousuf Raza Gilanis’ petition against the outcome of the election of presidents, but the party can feel the unease in the air. Mostly the air above the Twin Cities.

That unease was manifested in vivid colors earlier this month when six federal ministers including Prime Minister Imran Khan’s so-called kitchen cabinet were invited to a meeting in influential neighborhoods. At that meeting, these PTI instigators and shakers (yes, there were no allies present according to knowledgeable sources) received blunt and brutally honest feedback on their government’s performance or lack thereof. It was not a happy situation. The dismal situation in Punjab was central to the speech but by no means the only subject presented as an example of bad governance by the PTI. The deeply felt unease was according to the internal accounts fully uploaded to the ministers. Many of them had to go home with hunched shoulders.

There is general unease. Then there is a discomfort with the weapons. A few weeks ago, the PTI had no idea of ​​the difference between the two. No more.

The question is, what is he going to do about it? Take Panadol? The pride the PTI wears around its neck like an albatross prevents it from moving its feet and pivoting to a vantage point. The unease expressed at that famous meeting with the six federal ministers may not immediately translate into a contradictory result, but as its reservoir increases, so does its potency. PTI should know. He has benefited from it in the past. The root of poor governance of ITPs as perceived today by influential circles is a dangerous combination of lack of capacity and lack of will. Will? When some obvious changes in key personnel are not made despite overwhelming evidence, it is usually categorized as a lack of willpower, even if incubated by a lack of options. Remember: there are always options.

The answer? A cabinet reshuffle again. As if it had helped in the past. In the art of governance, and what forms the foundation of service delivery, the PTI government continues to grapple with ignorance.

Similar ignorance afflicts the opposition and in particular the PML-N. In another time and another decade, League N would have gone for the kill. It was a favorable situation to put the adversary to the sword by taking advantage of the growing gap between the government and the establishment. But we are in 2021 and it is not the old N League. Today, the party leadership feeds on an ideologically steeped narrative that abhors compromise and appreciates the David vs. Goliath fight. Revolutionary thoughts can give you a high by propelling you with purpose far beyond the pettiness of the pursuit of power. Yes sir, of course.

Until it doesn’t. And it is the confusion that refuses to relinquish its grip on the PML-N despite its best efforts. In a weirdly ironic twist, it is this ingrained confusion, and the resulting frustration, that PML-N shares with PTI. The similarity is worrying: PTI leadership has the best intentions to bring about change, but its ambition far outweighs its ability to translate this into action; PML-N leaders have the best intentions to change the traditional system and wrest more space from the establishment, but its ambition far outweighs its ability to translate that rhetoric into action.

The PDM fiasco has fueled this confusion. It can swing the pendulum from what is desirable to what is doable, but then again, PML-N might share a common trait with PTI: becoming hostage to its own rhetoric. The alarm bells are ringing. A party member will need to press the mute button.

But there is something even more disturbing happening in this grim situation: the red zone is losing its relevance. The relentless infighting between political actors and the increasingly small and tactical nature of the political battlefield push political parties off the strategic table. There is a big game going on in the region, and dynamic forces are at play between Pakistan and India, but the occupants of the red zone are nowhere to be found. Whose fault is it? One could debate the riddle of the chicken and the egg, but the uncertainty of political parties is a result in itself.

The big question: have the PTI and the PDM put together politics in Pakistan? If the answer to all of our problems is a cabinet reshuffle, or mutual name-calling among allies, or political bravado of an internal nature, then the answer to the big question is not as elusive as some might think. We are in an unhappy place.

But wait. There’s enough to consume our attention. There’s the salacious gossip about who will get a flag on his car and who will be sent racing; there is the suspense and drama about Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s audition at NAB tomorrow; there is the tense anticipation of the upcoming meeting between Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam following their very public spitting; and of course there is the delicious prediction game on the fate of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Why worry? Helplessness can be happiness.

Posted in Dawn on March 25, 2021

