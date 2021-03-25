Governor Viktor Laiskodat: NTT people want Jokowi 3 periods, on condition





POS-KUPANG.COM reporter, Ryan Nong TRIBUNNEWS.COM, KUPANG – The speech on a presidential term of three terms continues to continue. NTT Governor Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat participated in moderating the speech that Jokowi called the act of slapping the president’s face, searching for the president’s face, and plunging the president. During the inspection of the Rotiklot Dam in Belu Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, on Wednesday (3/3/2021), NTT Governor Viktor Laiskodat said that NTT residents wanted President Jokowi to run for office again. as President of the Republic of Indonesia for the third term. “After traveling throughout NTT province and seeing the care and love of President Joko Widodo through various developments, especially the large dams of NTT, an aspiration has arisen that the people of NTT wish may Mr. Joko Widodo stand again to become President of the Republic of Indonesia for the third term, “Governor Viktor Laiskodat said. However, this politician from the Nasdem party stressed that these aspirations must be harmonized with the constitution. “Of course, this aspiration must be aligned with the will of the constitution, but it is purely the desire of the majority of the population of NTT,” added Governor Viktor Laiskodat. Governor Viktor Laiskodat also said that if the aspirations of the people of NTT conflict with the constitution, the public expects Jokowi to name someone who has the same love and concern for NTT as he does. “If the aspirations and wishes of the people are against the constitution and Mr. Jokowi cannot run for president again in the third term, then the people of NTT ask Mr. Jokowi to nominate a figure who is almost the same as Mr. Jokowi for us support, declared the former president of the faction Nasdem of the DPR. Previously, the speech of the three-term president had been raised by a senior politician, Amien Rais. The former PAN president said there was a scenario to change the provisions of the 1945 Constitution so that the presidential term could be increased from 2 to 3 terms. Also read: Presidential speech of three periods, legal experts: there are oligarchs who want to maintain their power Also read: Megawati: talk is what the president wants







