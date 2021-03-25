New Pakistan transformed focuses on economic security: Pakistan’s envoy to the United States





Washington DC – The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC hosted a virtual event on March 22, 2021 to mark Pakistan’s National Day. Derek Chollet, US State Department Advisor and Senior Advisor to the US Secretary of State was the guest of honor at the event.

Senator Chris Van Hollen [D-MD], Representative Sheila Jackson [D-TX], Representative Tom Souzzi [D-NY] and Representative Jim Banks [R-IN] participated in the event through video messages. Officials from the US State Department and a member of the Pakistani American community also joined the event.

In his address, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan underlined the importance of the National Day by reaffirming our commitment to the ideals and vision of our founding fathers. He said the new and transformed Pakistan was focused on economic security, with a foreign policy aimed at bringing peace and security to its people. Pakistan’s geographic location, demographic dividend, democratic orientation, rich human and natural resources, and improved security situation have enabled it to become an economic and transit hub and a melting pot of global interest.

Calling the peace in Afghanistan an important convergence between the United States and Pakistan, he stressed the need to work together to facilitate the peace process to achieve an inclusive political settlement led and owned by the Afghans. He also underscored Pakistan’s peaceful overtures to India and said it now falls to India to be serious in seeking peace in the region and to create an environment conducive to constructive dialogue on all outstanding issues, including the central conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on Pakistan-US relations, Ambassador Majeed Khan said Pakistan looks forward to building a self-sustaining, broad and lasting partnership with the new UD administration. He said the relationship drew strength from key catalysts, including strong people-to-people ties, mutually beneficial business and economic ties, shared values ​​and principles, and a common interest in promoting peace and stability in the region. region. He insisted on strengthening trade and trade relations by establishing business-to-business links between the two countries. He also praised the role of the Pakistani and American diaspora and their valuable contributions in providing a solid basis for a strong Pakistan-American partnership.

Derek Chollet, US State Department Advisor and Senior Advisor to the US Secretary of State, offered congratulations on behalf of the US Secretary of State and the American people on Pakistan’s National Day.

He said the US government looks forward to close cooperation with Pakistan to address common challenges, including ending the long conflict in Afghanistan, defeating the scourge of terrorism; fight the COVID-19 pandemic; tackle climate change and deepen bilateral trade and investment relations.

Chollet also stressed the importance of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan for the United States and Pakistan. He said close cooperation to end the war in Afghanistan and tackle the scourge of terrorism is the way forward to unlock the true potential of the Pakistan-US partnership.

Senator Chris Van Hollen said in his video message that the people of Pakistan and the United States share common aspirations based on the guiding principles of brotherhood, equality and freedom envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He stressed the importance of US-Pakistan cooperation to achieve a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan, which fully respects the rights of all Afghans.

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Chairman of the Pakistan Caucus Congress, said Pakistan and the United States are long-time friends and partners who share democratic values ​​as well as the aspirations of our people to lead better lives and achieve better lives. build a peaceful and prosperous world. She recalled Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States in July 2019 which strengthened a close partnership between the two countries and looks forward to the opportunity to welcome him back to Washington.

Representative Tom Souzzi, Co-Chair of Pakistan Causcus, and Representative Jim Banks praised the contributions of the Pakistani-American diaspora, especially medical professionals and health workers, for helping American communities during the pandemic of Covid-19.

The event was broadcast live on the Embassy’s social media platforms.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos