Politics
Douglas Ross messed up an X-rated error on Facebook before Boris Johnson got the wrong name at Westminster
DOUGLAS Ross was tricked into an X-rated error on his Facebook Live – before Boris Johnson got his name wrong at Westminster.
The Scottish Conservative boss was tricked into answering a question from a social media user named Mike Oxmells last night, which sounds like my shit smells.
And in Parliament today the Prime Minister accidentally called him Murray Ross before saying he was doing a great job in Scotland.
Social media users and political rivals have been left behind after the Scottish Tory leader was mocked for his Facebook blunder while answering voters’ questions.
Mr Ross said: Mike Oxmells, I’m not sure – Douglas stops ignoring tough questions. I really am not.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross asked if he took magic mushrooms and if he kissed Ruth Davidson in bizarre Q&A
MP Moray then moved on to the next question, seemingly oblivious to his major blunder.
Senior SNP politicians reacted on social media as the clip went viral.
Nats MP Pete Wishart said: I’m in a stitches now, let’s listen to Mike Oxmells.
And this afternoon, the Tory PM was unable to remember his name when asking Prime Ministers questions as he clashed with SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.
Politician Nats had criticized Mr Ross for refusing to resign as an MP before he intended to take a seat in Holyrood in this Mays election.
But Mr Johnson replied: I think my honorable friend Murray Ross is doing a great job of holding the Scottish National Party to account for its multiple failures, especially in education, of failing to tackle the crime and disregard in my opinion. for the Scottish people, so caught up in their desire for independence and another referendum. I’m amazed he hasn’t mentioned it until now, but maybe he will now.
SNP rivals reacted again on social media following the Prime Minister’s mistake.
Nats Deputy Chief Keith Brown tweeted: Murray Ross?
MP Drew Hendry wrote: Murray Ross An interesting way for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to distance himself from the Tory mess in Scotland.
To be fair, he probably really forgot who is bidding here, he has so little interest.
It comes just a day after a failed Scottish Tory no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Holyrood.
A Scottish Parliament committee ruled that the SNP leader had misled Parliament.
But an independent report from James Hamilton QC found that she had not broken the departmental code.
