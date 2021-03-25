PML-N Power Show Is Against PPP, Not PM: Sh Rashid





ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the opposition was “ practically dead ” and the PDM parties faced divisions and therefore did not pose any challenge to Prime Minister Imran Khan, but in in fact, the opposition leaders are its facilitators.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad on Wednesday, he joked that if a reporter could tell him the names of 11 PDM parties, he would be willing to give him 500 rupees as a cash prize. He said there were only two and a half parties in the PDM – half a party is that of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, one is PPP and one is PML-N. “It is a pity that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s policy is not based on realities on the ground and devoid of substance.” The PDM held rallies for six months and agreed not to participate in the elections, but then reversed course and contested the elections, he added. Home Secretary Rasheed said the PML-N will also be on display the day Mayram Nawaz appears before the NAB.

On March 26, the nation will see how much public support it enjoys, he added. Rasheed said the PML-N is putting on a power show in his hometown. “This show of power is not against PM but their show of force is against the PPP.” But “no matter how hard the PML-N is, the PPP will never opt for a massive resignation. However, he admitted that his prediction of the long march of the PDM has turned out to be wrong.

Criticizing Supreme PML-N Nawaz Sharif for going abroad after ridiculing the entire nation, he said revolutionary political leaders like Chairman Mao, Ho Chi Minh, Karl Marx and Ayotollah Khomeini led the nations from the front rather than from foreign countries. Likewise, Rasheed said Maryam Nawaz Sharif managed to get bail from the Lahore High Court, but continues to call people on the streets. The rulers do not turn their followers into human shields for their own defense, in fact they defy threats to save the nation.

During his last appearance before the NAB, private news channels reported that his supporters were throwing stones at NAB headquarters and at law enforcement. “In fact, they even brought the stones with them,” he said. He said there would be no action against PDM supporters if they did not do justice. The Interior Minister added that we approved the deployment of Rangers to Lahore on Friday at the request of the provincial government. The Home Secretary reminded the nation of the corona red alert for Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, adding that he was not saying this to scare anyone, but that people should be careful of the spread. of infection from such mass gatherings. In response to a question, Sheikh Rashid said he does not think there will be a cabinet reshuffle, however, the number of ministers may increase in the coming days. He said the Swiss accounts case would reopen tomorrow if they didn’t open today, adding that governments come and go, but business doesn’t end until the man dies. Sheikh Rashid said the prime minister has set up a 10-member committee made up of senior leaders from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to conduct negotiations with all parties.

Rashid said the government’s goal is to tackle the problem of rising prices, adding that the government will overcome the problem of spiraling prices in the next and a half years. He said that Imran Khan was sticking to his stance against corruption and that the people wanted to recover the looted wealth. The courts will hand down verdicts against thieves of national wealth. But so far there has been no success as no money has been recovered from big robbers, the interior minister said. He said three lakh requests have so far been received for online visas, which was the prime minister’s initiative. He said he would also travel to Kuwait to have the ban on Kuwaiti visas lifted. The interior minister said a plan had been finalized to create a media city for news channels. He said a program to provide accommodation for journalists in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will also be launched by Ramazan and Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce the two projects. The interior minister who was vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying he took the hit because there was a lot of misinformation about Chinese vaccines. Rashid also prayed for the speedy recovery of all coronavirus patients, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos