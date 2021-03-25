Visit to the port of Yos Sudarso, president Dialogue with stakeholders in the fishing sector





President Joko Widodo visited the port of Yos Sudarso in Ambon City, during a series of working visits to Maluku province, on Thursday, March 25, 2021. With a small group, the head of state arrived in the port area around 6:40 am WIT or 8:40 am WIB. The Head of State also took advantage of the visit to dialogue with local players in the fishing sector to learn about the current conditions of the fishing sector of the Moluccas, the port of Yos Sudarso and other ports in the vicinity. who need development to be able to support the fishing sector of Maluku which has great potential and benefits in capture fisheries. “So this morning, I specifically came to Ambon. I only had one need that we build the new Ambon port, which is about 700 hectares in planning, which is integrated between a logistics port and a fishing port and the fishing industry in one place ”, declared the president during a dialogue with the actors of the fishing sector. In the near future, explained the president, Ambon City will develop a new port with an integrated port concept that will become the center of the growth of the fish processing industry and the consolidation of the cargoes of the eastern part of the Indonesia. The development of the new port is urgently needed as the special fishing port has reached its maximum capacity. “This year construction will begin and we hope it will be completed in two years. For this I ask the authors later fishing industry “We can check in immediately and go into this place to make sure it can work,” he said. Seeing the enormous potential of fishing in Maluku, but that it has not been well optimized, President Joko Widodo believes that the construction of a facility necessary for local players in the fishing sector to be able to stimulate greater fish production is indeed necessary. However, the head of state stressed that the plans and implementation of the new port development are more mature so that later he can become a pilot for the development of a modern port that is integrated with its industry. fishing in other areas. “Earlier, Pelindo’s CEO spoke about the potential of fishing. There are 800,000 tonnes here, then north there are 1.2 million tonnes, then a little south there are 2.6 million tonnes. I think the new port of Ambon is a must, ”he said. For information, before visiting and reviewing the port of Yos Sudarso and having a dialogue with stakeholders in the fishing sector, the Head of State first reviewed the mass vaccination process. organized for officers or port officials composed of employees of PT Pelni, PT Pelindo and KSOP. (Port Authority and Harbormaster Office). During the visit, up to 50 people were undergoing a vaccination process in which local administrators targeted vaccine distribution to 230 people in total. The President accompanied the President on the visit of Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir and Governor of Maluku, Murad Ismail.

