the promise and the peril





The two-year break in relations between Pakistan and India has come to an end. The two nuclear states have re-engaged with each other. It looks a lot like the past phases. Each interruption, mainly due to an external prompting, is triggered and often falls flat due to the different expectations of the dialogue.

The current cycle of thawing of relations began with the welcome ceasefire along the COL where casualties were increasing and violations of the 2003 ceasefire agreement were on the rise. What has since followed is the start of talks between Pakistan and India on the Indus Waters Treaty. These talks began after a two-year hiatus. On March 23, as a sign of goodwill, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter congratulating Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan Day. The Saarc summit will probably be planned for Pakistan; if you remember, India pulled out of the last one scheduled for 2017 in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan, following the model, called for dialogue with India to resolve the Kashmir issue, improve bilateral relations, including increased trade and commerce, and resolve water issues and climate change, as well as poverty.

Along with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation to dialogue, General Qamar Javed Bajwa of COAS also remained determined to engage with India. Its engagement is based on Pakistan’s assessment that improving security and economic well-being requires better links with its neighbors and beyond. This assessment has been and always has been shared by Pakistani friends abroad, including the United States, China and increasingly the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Unsurprisingly, the details of the back channel movement highlighted the role of these countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates where some of the meetings are said to have taken place between our military high command and the Indian National Security Advisor.

The chief of the army, General Bajwa, has constantly examined two aspects of national security: the disorganization and demobilization of extremist groups and the establishment of states’ monopoly on violence, and the resolution of outstanding issues with the neighbors through dialogue. However, the sour relationship between Sharif and the military and the Sharif’s generally non-institutional approach to politics prevented them from pursuing this shared vision of security. Recently, during the Islamabad Security Dialogue, the army chief spoke publicly about the impossibility of solving the problems by kinetic means, an unlikely statement by a general. Questions of a rushed timetable on the settlement of Kashmir, fruits at hand and how the world should not see Pakistan only through the lens of the CPEC were important comments from the army chief. On India, the head of the army has constantly advised the prime minister and has also taken steps to improve relations such as Kartarpur or studies on trade with India and on the future of the LOC by the agencies of security. So the question is not to what extent Pakistan is engaged, but rather what is the promise and the peril of this series of engagements, what degree of critical thinking has brought to this reopening; to what extent has the past experience of the dialogue between Pakistan and India been taken into account in Pakistan’s decisions; how were the risks and potentials assessed?

Four questions are important. First, is there a roadmap already decided between Delhi and Rawalpindi / Islamabad on the direction of this dialogue in the coming months? This issue is important, given the history of the dialogue between Pakistan and India, in which the dialogues did not resolve any outstanding issues ranging from Siachen to Sir Creek and water issues. A roadmap is needed to identify sequential movements on issues benefiting both countries in order to avoid unilateral gains for either party.

In this case, it is India that would be able to benefit from the act of dialogue alone, given that India seeks to work without interruption on its pacification and conquest of the Kashmir project. In addition, India, in the world, is currently in a very dark situation for what it is doing to Muslims in India; its overall human rights record is at its lowest since India’s independence, as its own researchers point out and as documented by international human rights organizations. It is in such a situation that India would like Pakistan to remain silent as Prime Minister Imran Khan led the campaign to assimilate Modi to Hitler. It is also a historical fact that whenever India, supported in particular by Washington, has diplomatically sought to engage with Pakistan, it is as a way to release the pressure.

Second, is India prepared to make substantial progress on issues ranging from Sir Creek to Siachen? Prior to accepting the dialogue, clarification could have been sought from India regarding its intention to continue on the issues already discussed on these issues. In Siachen, for example, dozens of tours have taken place between the two countries and yet each resumption of dialogue starts from square one. In all cases, including the 2007 quasi-accord on Siachen, it was India that withdrew after there was a disagreement between Indian political leaders and the Indian military command.

Third, has Pakistan obtained assurances from New Delhi that it will stop its propaganda at home and abroad against Pakistan as a promoter of terrorism in India? This should have been an important element for India to demonstrate its sincerity towards the dialogue. Has India also assured Pakistan that it will withdraw its lobbying against Pakistan at the FATF forum? These gestures are imperative after India’s global disinformation campaigns against Pakistan in the face of the EU’s disinformation lab.

Fourth, what are the immediate steps India is prepared to take in Indian occupied Kashmir? Since August 5, 2019, India has been working rapidly on demographic change in occupied Kashmir. This is the most convincing argument for not putting Kashmir on the back burner. It’s not the 80s or 90s; it is after 2019 when India’s plans are no longer a secret. India dismantled the state of Jammu and Kashmir, it continued its siege and the oppression of the Kashmiris. Without an initial understanding of India’s willingness to withdraw from occupied Kashmir, India will buy time to pursue its own dark goals in violation of UNSC resolutions. Meanwhile, on the Kashmir issue, Pakistan must take the leadership of Kashmir in AJK and occupied Kashmir with confidence, as General Musharraf did while the Foreign Ministry team was working on the four-point formula. The answer to the above questions will determine how beneficial this opening will be to Pakistan. It is important to situate this re-engagement with India within broader regional and global developments. Containment of China is a major goal for Washington and Delhi and their QUAD partner allies, and is relevant to Pakistan’s strategic calculations.

Pakistan’s own geostrategic and geo-economic calculations dictate that major political measures should not be taken that would undermine its economic and security interests or undermine relations between Pakistan and China. It is also relevant to read India’s difficult economic situation and its eagerness for trade and energy security to access the overland route through Pakistan to Central Asia, Russia and beyond.

Peace in the region must be a common goal between Pakistan, India and China. Their security and economic well-being are interdependent. In the meantime, no lasting peace is possible without a just and win-win settlement of the Kashmir question acceptable to the Kashmiris, Pakistan and India. This is the lesson of history, unless the Israeli solution to the Kashmiris is acceptable to Pakistan. For the Kashmiris and for the geo-economic and geostrategic interests of the Pakistans, this must be unthinkable.

The writer is a seasoned journalist.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @nasimzehra

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos