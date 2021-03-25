Boris Johnson says lockdowns don’t ‘make sense’ as European Commission threatens vaccine controls





The Prime Minister made the statement on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after claiming greed and capitalism were behind the British vaccine's success in a purchase joke with fellow Conservatives on the 1922 Committee. Speaking on a Zoom call, Mr Johnson said: 'The reason we have the vaccine's success is because of capitalism, because of the greed of my friends. "Actually, I wish I said it. Forget what I said." Forget what I said.” < class=""> “/> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7000%;"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested greed was good and helped UK get the vaccines Mr Johnsons’ remark had risked escalating with the European Commission over access to vaccines, with the organization’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, threatening to ban exports of jabs to the UK, AstraZeneca did having not yet provided the expected doses to the OR. EC Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis told a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday that AstraZeneca had only honored a small part of its contractual commitments with the EU. The European Union has exported at least 43 million doses of the various vaccines to 33 countries since the end of January, he said, but new conditions of reciprocity and proportionality would be imposed. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%;"/> Read more Scots under 40 with no health problems offered Covid-19 vaccine ‘by mistake’ Mr Johnson told the Commons Liaison Committee on Wednesday: The partnership we have with our European colleagues is very, very important, we continue to work with them. Vaccines, as you know, are the product of international cooperation. I don’t think vaccine blockages or vaccine ingredients are reasonable, and I think the long-term damage from blockages can be very significant. I would just like to gently point out to anyone considering a blockade or disruption of supply chains that companies can look at such actions and draw conclusions about whether or not to invest in the future in countries where arbitrary blockages are present. imposed. The British government and the European Commission sought to ease the conflict on Wednesday evening by issuing a joint statement on cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The statement said: We are all facing the same pandemic and the third wave makes cooperation between the EU and the UK even more important. We discussed what more we can do to ensure a mutually beneficial relationship between the UK and the EU on Covid-19. Given our interdependencies, we are working on specific actions that we can take in the short, medium and long term to create a win-win situation and expand the vaccine offer for all of our citizens. Ultimately, openness and global cooperation from all countries will be essential to finally overcome this pandemic and ensure better preparedness for future challenges. We will continue our discussions. Mr Johnsons’ comments linking greed to the success of the British vaccine had previously sparked a backlash, with activists pointing out that it was actually due to the universities. Nick Dearden, director of the Global Justice Now group, said: The Prime Minister will call this comment a piece of the tongue, but it is an incredibly revealing remark. This shows how distorted his understanding of this crisis is. We have a vaccine thanks to massive public investment and the remarkable work of scientists at publicly funded universities. We have deployed it thanks to our incredible national health service. Layla Moran, leader of the Lib Dem, said Mr Johnson’s statement was ‘not helpful’, while Labor MP Angela Eagle added: Selflessness, not greed, will allow us to overcome this . “ Labor MP Barry Sheerman said the comments came as no surprise as anyone who knows our PM understands his admiration for selfishness and greed ”. Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael said: “Once again the mask is slipping and what we are seeing from Boris Johnson is horrific right-wing conservatism. “The real story of our vaccine’s success is the work of our medical staff and volunteers – altruism and not selfishness. “It says a lot that Boris Johnson sees profit first and people second in the midst of a pandemic.” Plaid Cymru leader in Westminster Liz Saville Roberts added: “It is in disposable comments that the Prime Minister reveals himself. Greed will destroy us.” It follows Mr Johnsons’ remarks on the anniversary of the UK’s first lockdown on Tuesday where the PM praised the public for showing ‘endurance’ during the year elapsed. A Downing Street spokesperson declined to comment on what happened during the meeting, but declined to deny the remarks were made. One MP insisted it was a complete joke, and the PM spoke of AstraZeneca “being philanthropic in non-profit production”. They added, “It’s cheap enough to distort the meaning of political gain. Home Secretary Priti Patel defended the role played by pharmaceutical companies on Wednesday morning and Mr Johnsons comments. She told Sky News: The Prime Minister always recognizes the strong success we have had in terms of the vaccine, not just the rollout, which is amazing, but also our ability as a country to develop the vaccine, the role of companies. pharmaceuticals and science and technology has played in there. And in fact, I think that speaks to the great strength that we have as a country. And related to that, of course, look at our contributions to Covax, the international program, to get vaccine supplies elsewhere and demonstrate that we are a very, very strong force for good internationally when it comes to vaccines, the science and pharmaceutical development. Wales Office Minister David Davies insisted the comment was totally out of context and referred to the movie Wall Street, in which Michael Douglas’ character Gordon Gekko says greed, for lack of a better word, is good. The Conservative member said: He made it clear that it was a joke. It was a reference to the movie Wall Street. Someone took this totally out of context for their own reasons. It was a private meeting. I think whoever leaked was pretty irresponsible and has to go take a look in the mirror, frankly. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

