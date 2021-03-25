Private importation of the corona vaccine, a deliberate political tool





ISLAMABAD: The government, as a deliberate policy tool, allowed the private sector to import COVID-19 vaccines to meet the needs of segments of society that were not on its list of immediate priorities.

Health Secretary Aamir Ashraf Khawaja cited the above rationale in a letter to Transparency International-Pakistan (TIP), which recently expressed reservations about purchasing COVID-19 vaccines in the private sector for sale. trade in Pakistan, and called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to reverse his policy, as it could open a window of corruption for the sale of the government’s vaccine to private hospitals.

The letter, which is addressed to TIP Justice (R) Vice President Nasira Iqbal, points out that this was a well-considered decision by the federal government to allow the private sector to import vaccines as national priorities immunization programs favor health workers and the elderly, implying a certain delay in reaching other segments of society. This is expected in a large country like Pakistan with a population of over 220 million. The government, therefore, as a deliberate policy tool, allowed the private sector to import vaccines to meet the needs of segments of society that were not on the government’s immediate priority list, the letter said.

The letter mentions that the government initially approved this importation without fixing the price, as no reference price under the law was available. Later, a drug pricing policy provision for importing drugs in the hardship category was applied to the COVID-19 vaccine to control prices instead of leaving them only to free market dynamics. The government sets the maximum retail price, leaving room for competition and free market dynamics. It can also be added that the dynamics of the COVID vaccine market involve sale in large quantities, usually in the millions.

The economies of scale available to large players like governments and GAVI are not available to small players. However, no matter how many doses they can bring, it can potentially save lives, the health secretary said.

The letter underscores the commitment of Pakistanis to fight COVID with all available resources. Over the past year, Pakistan has made a huge effort to put in place a comprehensive government approach to ensure that the pandemic is contained, that testing is stepped up, health facilities are equipped and strengthened to do in the face of the onslaught of COVID patients, and finally, that the general population be vaccinated quickly, starting with the most vulnerable, the letter said.

The courts have strengthened the government by supporting its diverse efforts to fight the pandemic. The efforts of Pakistanis in this regard have been recognized by the world from time to time. While the fight is far from over, we remain committed to using all political tools at our disposal to save as many lives as possible, the letter concludes.

