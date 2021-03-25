UK government tells government departments to salute Union Jack





LONDON (AP) The UK government said on Wednesday that the national flag should fly on all government buildings, the latest move in a highly visible Union Jack embrace by Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The government has told ministries and local governments that the flag should be flown daily instead of the current practice requiring it to be flown on special occasions, such as the opening of Parliament and the Queen’s birthday Elizabeth II. People rightly expect the Union flag to fly high on municipal and government buildings across the country as a sign of our local and national identity, said Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick. Flying the national flag is less common in the UK than in some other countries, such as the US. But since Johnson’s election in December 2019, the Union Jack has become increasingly visible as an ubiquitous backdrop for talks conducted by government ministers from their offices or homes. Its increased prominence is part of a government campaign to highlight the unity of the UK at a time when support for Scottish independence grows. The red, white and blue Union Flag combines the emblems of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which make up the United Kingdom with Wales. Some Britons, especially those on the left, are uncomfortable with visible displays of patriotism, or with flag associations with the British Empire and Brexit. Under the new rules, any government building wishing to fly the European Union flag will need special permission. The government has said regulations allowing the EU flag to fly on public buildings without obtaining a building permit will also be removed after the UK leaves the European Union, which became final at the end of 2020. The new ‘fly-the-flag’ directives will not apply in Northern Ireland, where the display of the British and Irish flags is very sensitive and governed by complex rules.

