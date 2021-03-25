FBR creates a tax demand of Rs469 billion against 81 sugar factories





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: A special Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) audit team created an estimated tax demand of Rs 469 billion against 81 sugar factories, some of which are owned directly or jointly by politicians.

The FBR has launched an investigation against the 89 sugar factories in the country, allegations of irregularities reported by the Sugar Commission of Inquiry (SIC) in 2020. “We imposed a tax of 404 billion rupees on 61 sugar factories until February 28 of this year. Our audit teams created an estimated tax of Rs.65 billion against 20 sugar units whose cases are still pending in various courts, ”a senior official told The News on Wednesday.

The official said that RBF task forces, during several months of the sugar factory forensic audit exercise, issued Rs 404.2 billion advisories to 61 sugar factories in the past two months. In light of the SIC’s recommendations, the regional RBF tax offices launched a composite audit exercise of the income tax and the sugar sales tax last year.

The FBR audit team, after evaluating the case of JDW Sugar Mills, Ltd. and five other sugar factories from 2015 to 2019, owned by PTI chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, created a tax demand of Rs 7 billion , revealed a senior FBR official on condition of anonymity. . “Tax claim notices have not yet been served on these factories. This amount may increase even after the audit team’s work is completed,” the official said.

The FBR also assessed the case of the RYK Group Of Sugar Mills, owned by the family of Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and Makhdoom Omar Shehryar, from 2015 to 2019, where officials created a tax demand of Rs 9 billion. against the group, another FBR said. official associated with the audit team. The notices of formal notice have not yet been published as the case is pending.

The FBR audit team also generated a claim for Rs 8 billion in tax against Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Ramazan Sugar Mills, owned by the Sharif family, the official said. In May 2020, the SIC submitted its final report to the Prime Minister recommending that the RBF should perform a full tax audit of all sugar factories over the past five years.

The FBR team generated a tax demand of 25 billion rupees against Fatima Sugar Mills Ltd, 18 billion rupees against Ashraf Sugar Mills Ltd, 6 billion rupees against Abdullah Sugar Mills Ltd, 4 billion rupees against Huda Sugar Mills Ltd, 7 billion rupees against Kashmir Sugar Mills Ltd, 3 billion rupees against Rasool Nawaz Sugar Mills, 4 billion rupees against Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills, 5 billion rupees against Ittefaq Sugar Mills, 7 billion rupees against Pattoki Sugar Mills, 2 billion rupees against Thal Industries Ltd, 4 billion rupees against Noon Sugar Mills, 3.6 billion rupees against Al-Moiz Sugar Mills, 1.4 billion rupees against Indus Sugar Mills, 2 billion rupees against Shakargarh Sugar Mills, 470 million rupees against SGM Sugar Mills Ltd, 147 million rupees against Husein Sugar Mills, 29 million rupees against TMK Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd, and a tax of 3 million rupees was generated against re Vanguard Sugar Mills, according to official documents.

FBR audit teams found no tax liability to Consolidated Sugar Mills Ltd, Ghotki Sugar Mills, Noori Sugar Factory, Southern Sugar Mills, Sindhri Sugar Mills, Najma Sugar Mills, Pirjo Goth Sugar Mills and SJ Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd .

After the commission’s report, special teams from the FBR and the FIA ​​launched an investigation into the sugar factories allegedly involved in selling sugar and buying cane “off the book” and avoiding taxes. The FBR and FIA teams were required to submit their report by October 2020, but the two institutions, despite the six months elapsing, failed to submit their final report. Officially, the FBR and the FIA ​​told this correspondent that the millers have gone to court and “they are awaiting the court’s final order on these pending proceedings.”

Pakistan Sugar Mill Association President Iskander M Khan said, “(The FBR team) is just playing the gallery. (These are) fabricated (fiscal) notices and (FBR) cheating on the Prime Minister Imran Khan. ”

Jahangir Khan Tareen told this correspondent that “no tax claims have been created against its factories in these audit proceedings as of this date. We are fully cooperating in providing all the details required by the RBF”, a- he declared.

Jahangir Tareen said: “The power of the Commissioner to select for audit under Article 177 of the Ordinance and 25 of the Law (if applicable) is a discretion vested in him, to be exercised in accordance with law and superior court judgments and not on the direction of the FBR or the federal government Commissioners failed to comply with some or all of the above requirements. The above actions / omissions of the Commissioner have been contested in the LHC by a number of sweets, including mine, he mentioned.

The LHC has been pleased to grant interim relief in these and related cases as of October 2020 by preventing the Commissioner from making any final order in these proceedings. Responses from other candies are awaited until this story is filed.

On the other hand, the FIA ​​has assembled 20 teams to dislodge the sugar mafia as severe measures will be taken against the profiteers and money launderers implicated in the artificial illegal sugar shortage as well as the increase in prices.

According to FIA sources, the investigation will be led by FIA Director Lahore while the decision to initiate cases and arrests is also made. The massive repression will be launched within the framework of the anti-money laundering law.

It has been learned that the FIA ​​has uncovered a huge financial money laundering scam by the sugar mafia. The price of sugar has been deliberately increased by artificial shortages and by the play (satta) of the price of sugar. The factory price of sugar rose from 70 to 90 rupees in just one year by artificial means, the sources added.

Investigations by the FIA ​​further revealed that the sugar mafia made 110 billion rupees over the past year from the sugar price satta. Sources claimed that hundreds of fake accounts were created to conceal money earned through illegal means. All major sugar groups, including Tareen Group, Sharif Group, Alliance Group, Hamza Group and Thal Group, are believed to be backing the players, the inquiries further revealed. The FIA ​​has gathered strong evidence from 32 mobile phones and laptops. The FIA ​​will take severe action against the said mafia because the alleged mafia was again trying to artificially increase the price of sugar during Ramazan when its demand increases.

