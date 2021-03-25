Fishing entrepreneurs complain about high logistics costs for Jokowi





IDXChannel – During his working visit (kunker) in Maluku province, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) took the time to dialogue with entrepreneurs in fishing and maritime transport. One of them is Kuntoro Alfred Kusno, who has worked in the fishing industry for 28 years. In front of Jokowi, Kuntoro complained about the high cost and the long delay in exporting fish to other countries. “The problem of quality testing labs. So far we have to send it to Bali. The time and costs are quite expensive. In Ambon, there is no heavy metal test, histamine, and recently we have to test for Covid-19, sir, so it takes time and money, “he said on Thursday (3/25/2021). He said the high cost of logistics has prompted few investors in fishing depots at Ambon Island. For logistics, Kuntoro said he had to pay more to export skipjack to Fukuoka. “So at least I have to order a 4ft container from Surabaya. At least two weeks, the new pack was sent empty to Ambon. Arriving in Ambon, I had to follow again from the factory to here (port) using a thermal car. So it was really a double manipulation. Because of those 40 feet, sorry, the infrastructure in Ambon City is too small, sir, so it cannot be removed. Unless you can do it at 20 feet, sir, ”he said. He admitted that for export to Japan it took 35 days because he had to wait in Surabaya or Jakarta. He said Ambon indeed needed a new port to make things easier. “So I think it’s just sir that we are in Ambon, there must be a new port. So everything is integrated and everything is simpler, ”he explained. (SANDY)







