Greed and capitalism or vaccine altruism? | Boris Johnson





YesAccording to our report (March 23), Boris Johnson told Tory backbench MPs that the successful rollout of vaccines in the UK is down to capitalism and greed. Is that so? Avid academics and researchers? Greedy staff and officials of the World Health Organization? Greedy nurses who give us our shots? Is this also the reason why contracts given to conservative buddies for testing and traceability have been so surprisingly successful? This is not a trivial misunderstanding: it is a fundamental inability to understand how modern societies work. Professor Mariana Mazzucato has shown how discovery and innovation flow from the public sector, and there are now studies showing that more egalitarian societies are more innovative, with more patents per capita than those where capitalism is endemic.

Richard Wilkinson and Kate Pickett

Colton, North Yorkshire I came out of retirement to serve as a vaccinator and I can attest to the hard work of primary care managers and staff, local government officials, volunteers, general practitioners, nurses and assistants in running the vaccination program. They are driven entirely by a desire to protect the people in their community, often exhausting themselves to make the mass vaccination program the success Boris Johnson claims for his government. We understand the Prime Minister well enough now to know that he lazily speaks out his true beliefs before his brain engages, and his remarks to the 1922 Committee reveal his profound ignorance of the efforts of those with selflessness and a humanity that ‘he seems unable to understand. .

Dr Richard OBrien

Highbridge, Somerset Boris Johnson claims greed and capitalism are behind the partly state-funded development of a Covid-19 vaccine that is provided non-profit to low-income countries and successfully delivered to the UK by the NHS. You wonder why greed and capitalism and the billions of pounds of public funds lavished on Conservative allies have done such a hash in providing adequate PPE supplies or an effective testing and traceability system. Maybe the conservatives are just nonsense for capitalism?

Chris Webster

Gmligen, Switzerland

