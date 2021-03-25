Boris Johnson warns vaccine trade dispute with EU could cause long-term damage





B oris Johnson has warned that a vaccine trade war will cause massive, long-term damage as the European Union establishes a tougher regime to stem supplies of injections to countries faring better in the pandemic. Admitting that it is a Covid-19 hotspot, the European Commission said on Wednesday that it may not approve exports to countries where vaccine deployments are more advanced or where the epidemiological situation is better. The EU announced the move because it is embroiled in AstraZeneca over supplies, but has not ruled out Pfizer’s injections being limited to the UK if enough vaccine is not shipped to the block. Member states have been urged to consider reciprocity, whether the destination country restricts its own vaccine exports, when authorizing exports, as the committee has blamed an alleged lack of UK shipments. READ MORE Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis denied that the export authorization mechanism was aimed at a single country, but said 10 million jabs had been moved from the EU to the UK since the introduction of controls and that no dose had returned from British factories. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis alongside Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides / AP But the Prime Minister told MPs: I don’t think vaccine blockages or vaccine ingredients are reasonable, and I think the long-term damage from blockages can be very significant. I would just like to gently point out to anyone considering a blockade or disruption of supply chains that companies can look at such actions and draw conclusions about whether or not to invest in the future in countries where arbitrary blockages are present. imposed. Mr Dombrovskis argued that the controls are necessary because while the EU is one of the global hotspots for the pandemic, it is also the largest exporter of vaccines. Member States and the Commission will consider two key factors before allowing vaccine exports under the mechanism, which has been extended until the end of June. First, they will examine whether the destination country is limiting its own exports of vaccines or raw materials as part of plans to combat reciprocity. Second, in the context of proportionality, they will examine whether the conditions prevailing in the country of destination are better or worse than those in the EU. Its epidemiological situation, vaccination rate and access to vaccines were mentioned as special considerations. In the EU, just over 11% of adults have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but in the UK that figure is over 54%. Mainland Europe is also experiencing a third wave of coronavirus cases as the UK slowly emerges from a winter lockdown. Concerns over supplies in the UK will largely focus on Pfizer, the block’s main vaccine export and produced in Germany and Belgium. Mr Dombrovskis did not rule out restricting the Pfizer product, saying: Concrete decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis. A spokeswoman for Pfizer said she was assessing all the implications of the committees’ decision, adding: We have been clear and consistent with all stakeholders that the free movement of goods and supply across borders is absolutely critical to Pfizer and the patients we serve, especially during this devastating global pandemic. Pfizer is deeply concerned about any legislation that threatens our ability to manufacture or export from the European Union. Mr Dombrovskis continued the EU’s criticism of Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, saying it had only honored a small part of its contractual commitments with the bloc. The commissioner said the continued production shortfalls are not evenly distributed among the various contracting countries, in an apparent reference to the production of AstraZeneca jabs in the UK. Denying the bloc was implementing an export ban, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said: We are dealing with a pandemic and this does not seek to punish any country. Bernd Lange, chairman of the European Parliament’s committee on international trade, criticized the committees’ decision, warning that it could have consequences for the bloc’s vaccination efforts. Everyone should be aware of the kind of danger we are getting ourselves into: we could end up with fewer vaccines for the EU. Because now all the manufacturers are held hostage for the issues with AstraZeneca, he said. The European Commission pulls out the shotgun. But by using cluster munitions, we can end up shooting ourselves in the foot because supply chains for vaccine production could be affected and disrupted. Meanwhile, the La Stampa website reported that 29 million doses of AstraZeneca had been discovered by Italian inspectors in storage at the Catalent plant near Rome as part of a European Commission investigation. A UK source said Britain did not expect delivery of Catalent supplies from Italy, while the commission declined to comment on the report. AstraZeneca said 13 million doses are awaiting quality control before being sent to the Covax initiative for distribution in low-income countries. Another 16 million are awaiting quality control clearance before being released in Europe, with nearly 10 million jabs expected to be delivered to EU states by the end of March and the balance in April. A spokesperson for the company said: It is incorrect to describe this as a stock. The vaccine manufacturing process is very complex and time consuming. In particular, vaccine doses must await approval from quality control after filling the vials.

